Reception celebrates wedding of Hamdan Al Subousi to daughter of Sultan Al Subousi
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding reception hosted by Salem bin Ali Al Subousi in Dubai on Saturday.
Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
The reception, held at Qalaat Al Rimal Hall, celebrated the marriage of Hamdan, son of Salem bin Ali Al Subousi, to the daughter of Sultan bin Ali Al Subousi.
Also attending was Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.
Their Highnesses congratulated the groom and his family, wishing the newlyweds a happy and successful married life filled with stability and prosperity.