Campaign organised by Dubai Health and led by Al Jalila Foundation to run till April 2027
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, on Wednesday launched the 'Seed of Hope' campaign, to raise funds for people living with cancer.
Sheikh Hamdan, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), unveiled the initiative while attending the opening of Dubai Future Week 2026, which runs until November 21.
The campaign is organised by Dubai Health and led by Al Jalila Foundation.
Speaking at the Dubai Future Week, Sheikh Hamdan stressed that putting people at the centre of future planning is fundamental to the efforts of governments and institutions as they anticipate change and prepare for rapid global transformations across all sectors.
"The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is rooted in innovative, proactive approaches that bring together knowledge, expertise and collective efforts to shape the future of humanity, enhance quality of life and advance societies," he said.
Running until April 2027, the campaign aims to raise Dh325 million for the Cancer Patients Endowment, supporting Dubai Health's vision of advancing human health through care, learning, discovery and giving. Individuals and organisations are being offered different ways to contribute.
Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, said the campaign reflects a commitment to turning community giving into lasting support for patients.
"Through this initiative, we aim to ensure continued access to the treatment they need, while offering reassurance and support to them and their families throughout their journey, in line with Dubai Health's Patient First promise," she said.
Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said Seed of Hope reflects Dubai's vision of building a sustainable, people-first healthcare system.
He highlighted the importance of bringing organisations and the wider community together to help sustain continuity of care, and noted that giving is central to Dubai Health's integrated academic health system and its vision to advance health for humanity.
Dubai Future Week reflects the emirate's wider approach to shaping the future through innovation, experimentation and international partnerships, while ensuring that human needs, aspirations and wellbeing remain at the heart of progress.
More than 10,000 participants, including experts, inventors, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and specialists from around the world, are taking part.
The four-day programme offers a shared space to explore emerging transformations, test new possibilities and build connections that can extend well beyond the event itself.