How Dubai Municipality’s new AI platform analyses and resolves complaints round-the-clock
Dubai: Got a complaint about blocked drains, a lack of parks or other civic facilities in your Dubai neighbourhood? Dubai Municipality now has an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that reads it, studies it and suggests what to do about it immediately.
Called D.Mind, short for Dubai Municipality Mind, the platform was unveiled on Wednesday, the inaugural day of Dubai Future Week 2026, at Emirates Towers.
D.Mind is linked with Dubai Municipality’s services and gathers complaints from across its departments. Reports arriving through the call centre, the mobile app and social media, including the municipality’s Instagram and X accounts, are all brought together in one place.
The platform runs 24/7, monitoring and processing what comes in. It works out how many complaints have been received, at what time of day they arrive and where they are coming from.
“D.Mind is an AI platform that detects complaints received from customers and social media, analyses the problem and gives you immediate solutions that will work,” Maryam Al Kaabi, GIS Analyst at the GIS Department of Dubai Municipality, explained to Gulf News.
The platform does more than flag problems. It passes suggested solutions to the department concerned so teams can act straight away, while longer-term solutions aim to stop the same problems coming back.
“The team can work immediately to solve the problem, and there are solutions for the long term,” Al Kaabi said.
It has already been put to use on drainage issues during rain, when systems can become clogged, she said, citing one example where quick management solutions were suggested by the platform.
In another example shown during the demonstration, residents complained of not enough parks or recreational facilities in areas such as JVC, Arjan and Motor City.
The analysis by the new platform found that these areas grew 59% in five years, but their parks, public courts and recreational facilities were planned for 165,000 residents, not the 236,000 living there today, based on complaints from these communities.
Multiple teams from Dubai Municipality are involved, including digital transformation, GIS and customer happiness.
Data from these departments is integrated to run the D.Mind platform.
Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Future Week 2026 runs from November 18 to 21 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future. Held under the theme ‘For the Future Human’, the event brings together more than 10,000 participants, including experts, decisionmakers, policymakers and innovators.