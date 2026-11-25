Platform reduces the need for in-person visits to service centres
A new AI-enabled platform intended to provide digital access to a range of government-related services has been officially launched in Dubai. The platform is designed to allow users to initiate, monitor and complete transactions through an online interface, reducing the need for in-person visits to service centers.
According to information provided by the company, the platform is integrated with government systems and supports a variety of services commonly used by residents, businesses, investors and visitors. Users can submit applications, track the status of requests and receive updates remotely through a centralized digital channel.
Hani Ebrahim, CEO and Managing Director of Karama Medical Fitness Center, said the platform was developed to provide an additional digital channel for accessing government-related services. He noted that the initiative aligns with the broader adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in service delivery across the UAE.
Hani Ebrahim, who is also the Managing Director of the Emirates Government Transactions Center, has worked in the government services sector for more than two decades and has been involved in business support, customer service operations and government liaison activities. According to the company, the development of the new platform is intended to build on this experience by providing customers with an additional option for accessing services digitally.
The platform has been introduced through the broader operations of Karama Business Center, which offers a range of government-related and administrative services. These include labor and employment services, residency and visa processing, business licensing support, medical fitness procedures, attestation services and notary-related transactions. The center also facilitates transportation-related services and provides support for Golden Visa applications.
Company representatives said many of these services can now be accessed through the digital platform, enabling customers to manage certain processes remotely rather than visiting a physical location. The platform is also intended to provide transaction updates and customer support through a single interface.
Hani Ebrahim’s business portfolio spans several sectors. His group of companies includes Emirates Secretarial Services (ESS), Karama Business Center (KBC), VIP Plus Trustee, HMS Fat Freezing, SIS Smart Integration System, New Punjab Carpentry, KM Construction and Uber Travel Agency (UTA).
Services under the Emirates Secretarial Services umbrella include Karama Medical Fitness Center (KMFC), Occupational Health Center (OHC), Atlas Attestation, AMER Center Karama, Tasheel, Tawjeeh, Business Hub and the AMER Center Karama branch at Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 3.
Beyond government services, Hani Ebrahim is also active in the real estate sector through VIP Plus Registration Trustee Office, an authorized Dubai Land Department Registration Trustee office located in Dubai Marina. The office handles property-related transactions including ownership transfers, mortgage registrations, gifting services, Ejari registration and title deed issuance.
According to the company, experience gained through operations in government services, healthcare and real estate contributed to the development of the new platform. The system is intended to bring together services from these sectors into one digital ecosystem while supporting remote access and online transaction management.
The introduction of the platform comes as Dubai continues to pursue initiatives focused on digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence across different sectors. In recent years, both government agencies and private organisations have expanded the use of digital platforms to increase service accessibility and reduce reliance on traditional paper-based processes.
The company said the platform is available to individuals and businesses seeking to access a range of government-related services through a digital platform.