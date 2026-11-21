The cameras could help detect vehicles using People of Determination bays without permits
Dubai: Parkin-branded cameras have been installed beside designated People of Determination (PoD) parking spaces in Karama, potentially helping authorities detect vehicles using reserved bays without valid permits.
The white devices, mounted on short roadside posts, have been spotted outside commercial premises, including directly beneath parking signs displaying the wheelchair accessibility symbol.
One sign warns motorists of a Dh1,000 fine for parking in a designated People of Determination space without authorisation and indicates a maximum parking duration of four hours.
Parkin has already introduced AI-powered, solar-powered smart cameras to monitor on-street parking across Dubai.
However, the cameras installed specifically beside designated People of Determination (PoD) parking spaces in Karama have reportedly been in place for approximately four months, with similar devices now being installed at more PoD parking bays across the neighbourhood.
Meyyappan Sabarathinam, a Karama resident, said he had only recently noticed the devices despite regularly passing through the neighbourhood.
“I live in Karama and regularly pass through this area, but I only noticed these cameras today. I hadn't seen them before,” he said.
“I think it's a useful initiative because these parking spaces are reserved for people who genuinely need them. Having cameras could help prevent other motorists from using these spaces and ensure they remain available for People of Determination.”
Designated People of Determination parking spaces are reserved for eligible permit holders. Monitoring these bays could help prevent unauthorised vehicles from occupying spaces intended for people who need accessible parking.
Unlike conventional paid parking enforcement, which checks whether motorists have paid the required fees, cameras monitoring reserved PoD bays could potentially verify whether vehicles are authorised to park there.
The AI-powered enforcement technology is capable of recognising vehicle number plates and checking them against registered parking permits.
Under that system, cameras use Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology to identify vehicles, verify permit eligibility and flag potential offences for review by inspectors.
In May 2026, Parkin announced the introduction of AI-powered smart cameras as part of its efforts to expand automated parking monitoring and enforcement across Dubai.
During its initial deployment phase, Parkin introduced approximately 1,000 smart cameras, including more than 500 curbside and pole-mounted devices in areas such as Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Al Wasl, Trade Centre 1, Al Corniche and 2nd December Street.
The AI-powered system automatically captures vehicle images and reads number plates to monitor parking duration and process payments without requiring drivers to take action.
Earlier this year, Parkin also announced plans to monitor People of Determination (PoD) parking spaces at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Marina Mall using AI-powered cameras. The system scans vehicle number plates to check for valid PoD permits and flags potential misuse for inspector review. Motorists are given a short grace period to move their vehicles before a fine may be issued.
People of Determination with valid parking permits are exempt from public parking fees in Dubai.
Parkin's digital permit system allows eligible users to register up to five vehicles, although only one can be active at a time.
By helping identify potentially unauthorised vehicles, camera-based monitoring could improve access to designated parking spaces for eligible users.