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Dubai parking fines explained: Full list of violations, penalties and how to pay

Expired tickets to double-parking, even small mistakes can come with a hefty price tag

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
4 MIN READ
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From expired parking tickets to double-parking, find out how much you could be fined and how to check and pay penalties through Parkin.
From expired parking tickets to double-parking, find out how much you could be fined and how to check and pay penalties through Parkin.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Dubai: Forgot to renew your parking ticket or accidentally parked outside the designated lines? Even a minor parking violation in Dubai can cost you Dh100, while more serious offences carry fines of up to Dh10,000.

However, not all parking fines are the same. Penalties vary depending on whether you are using roadside parking, a public parking lot or a multi-storey car park.

According to Parkin, Dubai's public parking operator, motorists can face fines for unpaid parking, overstaying, blocking other vehicles and misusing reserved spaces.

Here is a breakdown of Dubai's parking fines, the violations to watch out for and how to check and pay outstanding penalties online.

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1. Dubai roadside and plot parking fines

These fines apply to violations involving roadside and designated plot parking spaces.

Dh100 fines

  • Exceeding the maximum permitted parking duration.

  • Continuing to use a parking space after the parking ticket expires.

Dh150 fines

  • Parking without paying the applicable fee or failing to display a parking ticket prominently when required.

Dh200 fines

  • Disrupting the use of public parking spaces.

  • Driving or parking on a pavement.

  • Parking in a designated no-parking area.

Dh1,000 fines

  • Parking a vehicle without a number plate.

  • Using parking spaces reserved for People of Determination without a valid permit, or failing to display the permit as required.

  • Parking in spaces reserved for others without the required authorisation or permit display.

  • Displaying vehicles for sale or rent without a permit.

  • Constructing a shade over a public parking space without permission.

  • Damaging public parking facilities or tampering with machines, equipment or signs.

Dh10,000 fine

  • Relocating or removing public parking signs or equipment without the required permit.

2. Dubai multi-storey parking fines

Different penalties apply when using multi-storey public car parks. These include fines for double-parking, losing parking tickets and exceeding permitted parking durations.

Dh150 fine

  • Losing the parking ticket or electronic card recording the date and time of entry.

Dh200 fines

  • Parking outside designated spaces.

  • Parking in prohibited areas.

  • Parking beyond the marked bay lines.

  • Double-parking.

  • Obstructing traffic or disrupting parking operations, including at entrances and exits.

  • Polluting the parking premises.

Dh500 fines

  • Exceeding the maximum authorised parking duration.

  • Entering with a vehicle exceeding the permitted height.

Dh1,000 fines

  • Evading parking fee payments.

  • Parking in spaces reserved for People of Determination without a permit or failing to display it.

  • Parking in spaces reserved for others.

  • Damaging parking facilities or tampering with machines, equipment or signs.

3. Public parking lot fines: Penalties for repeat violations

Parkin also imposes penalties for unauthorised activities, permit violations and interference with public parking operations.

Unlike standard parking fines, several of these penalties increase for repeat offences.

Carrying out work or occupying public parking without a Parkin occupancy permit

  • First violation: Dh2,500

  • Second violation: Dh5,000

  • Third and subsequent violations: Dh10,000

Breaching occupancy permit conditions

  • First violation: Dh1,000

  • Second violation: Dh2,500

  • Third and subsequent violations: Dh5,000

Damaging public parking facilities or tampering with equipment and signs

  • First violation: Dh2,500

  • Second violation: Dh5,000

  • Third and subsequent violations: Dh10,000

Failing to display a Parkin authorisation or occupancy permit

  • First violation: Dh500

  • Second violation: Dh1,000

  • Third and subsequent violations: Dh2,000

Falsely indicating that public parking is reserved or prohibited using signs, tools or signals

  • First violation: Dh2,500

  • Second violation: Dh5,000

  • Third and subsequent violations: Dh10,000

Obstructing Parkin inspectors or failing to cooperate

  • First violation: Dh1,000

  • Second violation: Dh2,000

  • Third and subsequent violations: Dh4,000

Other public parking lot penalties

  • Dh10,000 – Moving or removing parking machines or signs without authorisation.

  • Dh10,000 – Using the name 'Dubai Parking', associated signs, images or parking system components for commercial purposes without a permit.

  • Dh10,000 – Carrying out economic activities in public parking without a permit.

  • Dh100 per day, up to Dh5,000 – Delaying the reinstallation of parking displays or signs beyond Parkin's specified deadline, or failing to provide written notification of reinstallation.

How to check and pay Dubai parking fines online

Motorists can check outstanding parking fines and settle them through the Parkin website or mobile app.

Option 1: Pay through the Parkin website

  1. Visit parkin.ae and select Pay Fines from the homepage.

  2. Enter your vehicle's emirate, plate category, plate code and plate number. Alternatively, search using your traffic file number or fine number.

  3. Click Next to view outstanding fines.

  4. Review the violation details and select the fine you want to pay.

  5. Proceed to the summary and contact details sections.

  6. Choose an available payment method and complete the transaction.

Option 2: Pay through the Parkin app

  1. Download the Parkin app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

  2. Sign in to your account, including through UAE Pass where available.

  3. Open the parking fines section and search using your plate details, driving licence number, traffic file number or fine number.

  4. Review your outstanding fines and select the violation you want to settle.

  5. Follow the payment instructions to complete the transaction.

The Parkin app also allows motorists to manage parking sessions and subscriptions.

Related Topics:
ParkinDubai parking

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