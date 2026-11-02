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Dubai opens first outdoor workspace at Al Barsha Pond Park

Dubai Municipality partners with AMANA and Letswork to introduce flexible working in parks

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai's first flagship "Work-from-Park" destination at Al Barsha Pond Park was opened, introducing a new concept that allows residents and visitors to work, hold meetings and connect in an open-air setting surrounded by nature.
Dubai's first flagship "Work-from-Park" destination at Al Barsha Pond Park was opened, introducing a new concept that allows residents and visitors to work, hold meetings and connect in an open-air setting surrounded by nature.
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Dubai Municipality has launched the emirate's first flagship "Work-from-Park" destination at Al Barsha Pond Park, introducing a new concept that allows residents and visitors to work, hold meetings and connect in an open-air setting surrounded by nature.

Developed in partnership with AMANA Group and Letswork, the initiative combines flexible workspaces with recreational facilities, offering an alternative to traditional offices and supporting modern working lifestyles.

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The destination is designed to transform public parks into multifunctional community spaces where people can balance professional activities with leisure and outdoor experiences.

The project also aims to encourage greater use of Dubai's public parks by providing innovative facilities that respond to changing work patterns and community needs.

Mohammed Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said the launch marked a new phase in the civic body's approach to activating public parks, positioning them as part of its broader strategy to deliver innovative experiences that meet the aspirations of residents and visitors.

 The first flagship destination features modular workspaces designed to high sustainability standards and seamlessly integrated with the park’s natural environment. Additional locations will be introduced across parks throughout the year, further expanding the concept across the emirate, the municipality said.

The initiative, launched by the civic body in April, reflects Dubai's efforts to enhance the quality of life, promote flexible working environments and maximise the potential of its public spaces.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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