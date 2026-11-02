Dubai Municipality partners with AMANA and Letswork to introduce flexible working in parks
Dubai Municipality has launched the emirate's first flagship "Work-from-Park" destination at Al Barsha Pond Park, introducing a new concept that allows residents and visitors to work, hold meetings and connect in an open-air setting surrounded by nature.
Developed in partnership with AMANA Group and Letswork, the initiative combines flexible workspaces with recreational facilities, offering an alternative to traditional offices and supporting modern working lifestyles.
The destination is designed to transform public parks into multifunctional community spaces where people can balance professional activities with leisure and outdoor experiences.
The project also aims to encourage greater use of Dubai's public parks by providing innovative facilities that respond to changing work patterns and community needs.
Mohammed Ahli, Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said the launch marked a new phase in the civic body's approach to activating public parks, positioning them as part of its broader strategy to deliver innovative experiences that meet the aspirations of residents and visitors.
The first flagship destination features modular workspaces designed to high sustainability standards and seamlessly integrated with the park’s natural environment. Additional locations will be introduced across parks throughout the year, further expanding the concept across the emirate, the municipality said.
The initiative, launched by the civic body in April, reflects Dubai's efforts to enhance the quality of life, promote flexible working environments and maximise the potential of its public spaces.