Dubai parks are for everyone: Here are more reasons to love them, beyond the greenery

All the facilities and amenities that make Dubai Public Parks inclusive and accessible
Dubai: Picture a family day out where a wheelchair user doesn’t have to sit outside the bench. At Dubai's public parks, that is a reality, with free wheelchairs, ramps, reserved parking and seating designed so wheelchair users can sit right between their loved ones.
Dubai Public Parks, under Dubai Municipality, has highlighted these facilities for Persons of Determination (POD) in a recent post, which said the parks are for everyone.
"Our facilities reflect our commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for POD," Dubai Public Parks said in the post.
According to the post, wheelchairs are available for free at the parks. Every park has designated parking for POD for easy access, along with ramps to make wheelchair movement smoother. Accessible golf carts are also on offer for visitors who need help getting around.
These come on top of the upgrades Dubai Municipality announced in October 2025, when it said 90 per cent of Dubai's public beaches and 80 per cent of its public parks were fully accessible.
Its major parks, including Mushrif National Park, Creek Park, Zabeel Park, Safa Park, Mamzar Beach Park and Quranic Park, were retrofitted with wheelchair-friendly pathways, Braille signage, adapted play equipment and accessible restrooms. They also have quiet rooms for autistic visitors and staff trained in sign language.
The photos shared with the post show a design that stands out. Instead of pushing wheelchair users to the side, the park bench has an open bay in the centre. A continuous backrest runs overhead, so a visitor in a wheelchair can sit directly between family members, friends or caregivers.
A bright yellow International Symbol of Access is painted on the paver stones in the bay to keep the space clear. The seats on either side have wide armrests and supportive backs, making them comfortable for other visitors, especially those who are elderly or with mobility needs.
Next to the bench, the photos show a covered wheelchair storage unit with a durable exterior, transparent glass front doors and moveable caster wheels. The climate-resistant unit houses wheelchairs, so help is within easy reach for anyone who needs it.
The seating and wheelchair storage hub is aligned with the Dubai Universal Design Code and Dubai Municipality's drive to build barrier-free public spaces across parks, beaches and tourist landmarks. Placed along main walking paths, such rest areas allow People of Determination, seniors and families to enjoy green spaces comfortably.
"The well-being and happiness of People of Determination are at the forefront of our priorities," said Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality and Head of Inclusion and Empowerment of People of Determination had earlier said.
"Universal accessibility is a fundamental consideration in how we plan, develop and manage Dubai's public facilities. Our responsibility extends beyond providing accessible infrastructure to ensuring that public spaces and services respond to the different needs of the people who use them. This requires an integrated approach that brings together inclusive design, assistive technologies and the continuous improvement of facilities and services,” he said on Monday while speaking about the municipality’s integrated approach to accessibility and inclusion at the eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo.
People of Determination enjoy free admission to public parks, Dubai Safari Park, Dubai Frame, and Children’s City in Dubai, supported by dedicated facilities like barrier-free pathways, accessible parking, and specialised mobility assistance.