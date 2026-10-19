Dubai Municipality introduces smart navigation system with audio for visually impaired people

NaviLens featured among municipality’s integrated approach to accessibility and inclusion
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has become the first government entity in the UAE to introduce NaviLens, a smart navigation system that helps people who are visually impaired find their way around public spaces and access information independently, the civic body revealed on Monday.
The technology is among the highlights Dubai Municipality is showcasing at the eighth edition of AccessAbilities Expo, running from October 19 to 21, 2026, at Dubai World Trade Centre.
It appears alongside accessible beaches, sensory rooms, a workplace inclusion programme and a new partnership with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association.
NaviLens uses digitally encoded coloured markers that can be detected through smartphone cameras, giving users immediate audio and text-based guidance.
The system supports more than 35 languages, making navigation and information services accessible to a wider range of people.
Dubai Municipality says the move reflects its efforts to adopt assistive technologies that address different accessibility needs and improve the experience of using public facilities.
Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "Universal accessibility is a fundamental consideration in how we plan, develop and manage Dubai's public facilities. Our responsibility extends beyond providing accessible infrastructure to ensuring that public spaces and services respond to the different needs of the people who use them. This requires an integrated approach that brings together inclusive design, assistive technologies and the continuous improvement of facilities and services."
Beach accessibility is another focus of the Municipality's stand. Its accessible beach infrastructure includes sea swimming platforms at Jumeirah Beach 2 and Khor Al Mamzar, along with 10 accessible entrances and pathways to the sea, dedicated parking spaces for People of Determination across all beaches and 16 accessible restrooms.
Floating wheelchairs for swimming and specialised beach wheelchairs are also available, helping People of Determination enjoy Dubai's coastal destinations safely and independently.
The Municipality is also showcasing its sensory rooms across Dubai's parks and beaches, including a dedicated facility at Jumeirah Beach 2.
Designed to accommodate different sensory needs, these spaces offer supportive environments that enhance comfort, wellbeing and the overall visitor experience.
The accessibility enhancements at Jumeirah Beach 2 have also earned the destination the Gold Classification from the World Disability Union (WDU), recognising its inclusive facilities for People of Determination.
At the expo, Dubai Municipality is marking the graduation of the first and second cohorts of its Inclusion Coordinators Programme. The programme equips participants with the knowledge and practical skills needed to support the inclusion of People of Determination in the workplace, promotes greater awareness of accessibility requirements and helps create an environment where they can participate effectively and develop professionally.
Community members are being encouraged to play a part too, through the Municipality's 'Access Ambassadors' initiative. It raises awareness of universal accessibility requirements under the Dubai Building Code and guides People of Determination and building owners towards the Municipality's 'Wusool' service. It also gives residents a chance to propose ideas and practical solutions to accessibility challenges.
The Municipality is further showcasing emergency evacuation and safety systems designed to accommodate the needs of People of Determination, supporting safer evacuation procedures in buildings and public facilities.
On the sidelines of AccessAbilities Expo 2026, Dubai Municipality signed a cooperation agreement with the Emirates Down Syndrome Association to strengthen collaboration on universal accessibility and the inclusion of People of Determination.
The agreement will support efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusive design across the Municipality's facilities, services, programmes and communication channels. It will also provide a framework for joint sports, recreational, cultural and community initiatives for People of Determination and their families.
A key part of the cooperation will involve drawing on the Association's specialised expertise and the experiences of People of Determination to evaluate accessibility solutions, test services and identify opportunities for improvement.
Dubai Municipality's accessibility achievements also include a Guinness World Record, received in 2023, for the world's longest Braille handrail at Dubai Frame, measuring 319 metres and 11 centimetres. Its own stand at this year's expo, which features wide tactile pathways and accessible facilities, has received a Certificate of Achievement for its inclusive design.
Anwahi added: "AccessAbilities Expo provides an important opportunity to exchange expertise, engage with People of Determination and strengthen collaboration with organisations working to advance universal accessibility. We recognise that developing an inclusive urban environment requires ongoing engagement, practical solutions and a clear understanding of users' experiences. Through these partnerships and initiatives, we aim to continue raising accessibility standards across Dubai's public facilities and contribute to the Emirate's position as a city friendly to People of Determination."