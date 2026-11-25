Canada defends data bill amid fears of cybersecurity vulnerabilities
Canada is advancing legislation that would give law enforcement new powers to access personal digital information, a proposal facing international criticism over concerns it undermines privacy and cybersecurity.
A joint letter last week from more than 20 civil society groups, including Amnesty International, called the legislation "an impending catastrophe" and asked Prime Minister Mark Carney to step in before the bill — facing final Senate review this week — becomes law.
Leading tech companies, including Meta, have said that if the bill passes unchanged, it might be forced to withdraw certain services from Canada to avoid complying with rules they claim would increase vulnerability by weakening encryption protections.
But Ottawa insists the legislation, called the "Lawful Access Act", is solid.
The government has defended provisions that would compel companies that provide electronic services to retain more metadata about their customers, while lowering the threshold for police and intelligence agents to access to that data.
In certain cases, public officials could demand digital information without a warrant.
"Canada is the only country among the Five Eyes and G7 that lacks lawful access legislation," said David Taylor, spokesman for Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.
The bill brings Canada "in line with our partners," Taylor told AFP, adding that Anandasangaree believes it "strikes an appropriate balance between public safety and privacy rights".
A digital advisory group at the United Nations human rights office said the bill "raises significant concerns regarding lawful interference with the right to privacy".
Matt Hatfield, who heads the civil society group OpenMedia, said: "No democracy should force basic services to keep a 'filing cabinet' of sensitive data on millions of its citizens suspected of no crime, just in case police want it one day."
The battle echoes a dispute between Apple and the UK, where London reportedly demanded that the US tech giant grant it access to users' encrypted data, sparking a legal challenge.
Canada says law enforcement needs better real-time access to digital information to fight crime, including a wave of extortion threats delivered through WhatsApp — Meta's encrypted messenger service.
The government bill therefore mandates that private organisations develop "technical capabilities, including capabilities related to extracting and organising information," which could then be shared with authorised public officials.
Natalie Campbell, senior director for North American government and regulatory affairs at the Internet Society, said this provision "opens a Pandora's box of problems."
For Campbell and other digital security experts, any new means to extract and share personal data from an encrypted system amounts to a backdoor that can be exploited by malicious actors.
"There is no back door that only the good guys can walk through," she said, telling AFP that the capacity for criminal groups to exploit a so-called backdoor is increasing exponentially as artificial intelligence advances.
Taylor, the public safety ministry spokesman, told AFP the legislation has been mischaracterised.
The bill "does not permit or compel companies to introduce systemic vulnerabilities or so-called 'backdoors.' Any claims suggesting otherwise are incorrect," he said.
The new technical requirements in the bill are about "ensuring that a safe bridge exists for providers to deliver data that is lawfully sought.
"It is about how the data are pushed out. Not about someone from the outside going in to extract it," he said.
Campbell maintained that such a "bridge" would be still be vulnerable to hackers.
The bill has been already approved by Canada's House of Commons. Taylor said the public safety minister would consider any changes requested by the Senate following its review this week, but it's unclear if any amendments will be sought.