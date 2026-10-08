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Philippines: Mark Villar joins Senate majority — what it means

US-educated senator takes key public works post, named member of influential commision

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Sibling senators: Senator Mark (left) and Senator Camille Villar sitting as senator-judges during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
Sibling senators: Senator Mark (left) and Senator Camille Villar sitting as senator-judges during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
Philippine Senate

MANILA, Philippines: Sen. Mark Villar has left the Senate minority bloc and joined the majority, bolstering the administration-aligned camp as the chamber prepares for critical legislative and oversight work.

More significantly, the move of the US-educated senator and former head of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) could have far-reaching implications amid the ongoing the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte over unexplained wealth, kickbacks and grave threats.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri confirmed Villar’s transfer during Thursday’s plenary session, Oct. 8.

Villar was subsequently elected chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Works and a member of the Commission on Appointments, one of the chamber’s most influential bodies.

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The move raises the Senate majority’s membership to 14, while the minority bloc is left with 10 members. Four minority senators are currently not attending sessions, according to reports.

BACKGROUND: Mark Aguilar Villar was born on Aug. 14, 1978, in Las Piñas, Manila. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, philosophy and economics from the University of Pennsylvania and anMBA from the University of Chicago. Before entering government, Villar worked in his family’s real-estate businesses, including serving as general manager of Crown Asia Corp. He was elected representative of Las Piñas’ lone congressional district in 2010 and served until 2016, when then-President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways. As DPWH chief from 2016 to 2021, Villar oversaw major infrastructure programs under the Duterte administration’s "Build, Build, Build" initiative. He won a Senate seat in 2022.

Why the move matters

Villar’s transfer is significant because it gives the majority additional numbers at a time when Senate decisions carry major political consequences, including the impeachment proceedings involving VP Duterte, daughter of ex-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Zubiri, however, said Villar’s move was not connected to the impeachment trial.

He said Villar had sought to return to the majority because he wanted to be “more productive” in the Senate.

Villar previously served in the majority before joining the minority bloc led by Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

His return gives him a leadership role in the public works committee, which handles legislation and oversight involving roads, bridges, flood-control projects and other major infrastructure programs.

The panel is particularly important as the government pursues large infrastructure initiatives, including expressways, airport access roads, flood-control projects and transport links.

Its decisions can affect project funding, implementation and accountability.

Villar’s appointment also returns him to a committee closely associated with his political background.

Before entering the Senate, he served as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) under the Duterte administration.

Political implications

The switch may make it easier for the majority to organise committee work, advance administration-backed measures and control the flow of investigations and hearings.

Membership in the Commission on Appointments also gives Villar a role in reviewing executive appointments.

For the minority, the move is a loss of both numbers and influence.

Cayetano said the bloc would continue to “stand for what is right” after Villar’s departure.

The transfer may also intensify speculation about further defections. Sen. Raffy Tulfo suggested that another minority senator in the 24-member upper legislative chamber could potentially join the majority, although he did not identify anyone.

What comes next

Villar is expected to assume leadership of the public works committee and begin shaping its legislative and oversight agenda.

The panel may face scrutiny over infrastructure spending, project delays, critical flood-control programmes and the implementation of major transport projects.

The Senate will also continue dealing with the impeachment case involving Duterte. Although Zubiri denied a direct connection between Villar’s transfer and the trial, the majority’s expanded membership could influence committee alignments, procedural votes and the chamber’s broader political dynamics.

For now, Villar’s move is both a political realignment and a return to a powerful policy post.

Its long-term significance will depend on whether his committee leadership produces stronger oversight of public works — or simply gives the majority greater control over one of the Senate’s most consequential committees.

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