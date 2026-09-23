Sara Duterte impeachment: Why the Senate is fighting over the 16-vote threshold

The Senate of the Philippines, sitting as an impeachment court on Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2026), rejected an appeal by Senator-Judge Alan Peter Cayetano and cleared the way to vote on lowering the 16-vote conviction threshold for Vice President Sara Duterte's trial. The impeachment court voted 13–6 (with 1 abstention) against Senator Cayetano's attempt to stop the chamber from reopening the debate over the required conviction threshold. On the voting threshold reconsideration, the court advanced a review of Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo’s challenge against the fixed 16-vote requirement, moving toward a formula that counts only senator-judges actively able to participate in the proceedings.