Philippines: Arrest warrant out for VP Sara Duterte

Arrest warrant over alleged threats may reshape dynamics in VP’s impeachment case
MANILA: A local court in Quezon City (QC) on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Vice President Sara Duterte in connection with three counts of grave threats, a development that could intensify political tensions as her impeachment trial continues in the Senate.
The warrant was issued by QC Regional Trial Court Branch 98, according to local media reports.
Local media reported that the case involves alleged threats made by Duterte against high-ranking officials, but did not immediately provide further details on the complainants or the specific incidents cited in the court order.
QC, a major education and media hub, is one of the 16 component cities of Metro Manila, also known as the National Capital Region (NCR).
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Duterte is simultaneously facing an impeachment trial in the Senate, where prosecutors have been presenting evidence on allegations including misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth and other misconduct during her tenure as vice president and former education secretary.
The House prosecution panel has said it aims to wrap up the confidential-funds portion of the case by next week and is considering whether to skip the bribery article to speed up proceedings.
The arrest warrant comes as some senators have begun discussing whether to revisit the 16-vote threshold needed to convict in the impeachment court, a procedural issue that could affect the timeline and outcome of the trial.
Duterte has denied wrongdoing and has called the impeachment effort a political attack. Her legal team has not immediately commented on the arrest warrant in publicly available statements.
The vice president’s office and the Quezon City court were not immediately reachable for comment outside regular business hours.