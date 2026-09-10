15 Duterte-Carpio accounts 'matched' AMLC records as 1,800 records enter impeachment trial
MANILA: House prosecutors said that an initial cross-check found that 15 bank accounts linked to Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio, matched information provided by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (ALMC).
This develops as the Senate, acting as an impeachment court, prepares to hear allegations of "unexplained wealth" linked to Duterte and her lawyer-husband next week.
Prosecutors cited 15 accounts that "matched" AMLC data as they ready ₱6.77-billion (about $108 million) "financial trail" in VP Sara Duterte's impeachment case, which also implicated her husband Carpio.
Manila Rep. Joel Chua, a member of the House prosecution panel, said the result strengthened the team’s confidence in its financial-document evidence ahead of the presentation of the second article of impeachment on Sept. 14.
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The article alleges unexplained wealth; it remains an allegation that Duterte and Carpio can contest during the proceedings.
“All (cross-checked) 15 matched the accounts that were identified by the AMLC,” Chua said at a news briefing.
Prosecutors said records for 15 accounts matched those listed in AMLC material.
The claim concerns consistency between the information obtained by the prosecution and financial-intelligence records. By itself, it does not, establish wrongdoing or prove the underlying impeachment allegations.
This means that while the prosecution found bank accounts that matched the official financial intelligence data, having matching records does not automatically mean a crime was committed.
What matched: The prosecution reviewed 15 specific bank accounts and found that their details (like account numbers or names) perfectly lined up with the records provided by the AMLC (Anti-Money Laundering Council).
What it proves: It proves only one thing — the prosecution's data is accurate and consistent with official financial-intelligence tracking.
What it doesn't prove: It does not prove guilt, illegal activity, or the truth of the political impeachment charges. In legal terms, showing that the accounts exist and match official records is just a foundational step.
The prosecution still has to do the harder work of proving that the money inside those accounts came from illegal sources or was used in a corrupt way.
The Senate impeachment court is scheduled to resume trial proceedings Monday, Sept. 14, when the House prosecution team led by Akbayan party-list Rep. Chel Diokno is expected to begin presenting its case on alleged unexplained wealth.
The court set aside Sept. 9 and 10 for the marking of more than 1,800 subpoenaed exhibits, including bank, insurance and other financial records.
The marking process is intended to organize and identify evidence before witnesses take the stand.
The panel may call 20 to 25 witnesses, depending on whether Duterte’s legal team agrees to stipulate, or formally accept, the authenticity and ownership of specific financial records.
Chua said the prosecution had planned to call about 15 bank officials, but that number could be reduced significantly through stipulations.
Prosecutors have identified former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla or an authorized representative, as well as officials from the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission and AMLC, as possible witnesses.
Prosecutors have cited an AMLC report that they say covers 663 transactions involving Duterte and Carpio, with an aggregate value of about ₱6.77 billion, as well as Duterte’s statements of assets, liabilities and net worth from 2019 through 2024.
These figures form part of the prosecution’s allegations and will be subject to authentication, challenge and defense rebuttal.
The stated match between the 15 accounts and AMLC records is important because it gives prosecutors a way to ground testimony from Trillanes — an outspoken Duterte critic — in documents that they characterize as independently obtained financial evidence.
Chua acknowledged that the defense could attack Trillanes’ credibility by pointing to his long-running political conflict with the Duterte family.
Prosecutors said their case would instead rely heavily on the authenticity, chain of custody and evidentiary weight of documents produced through Senate impeachment-court subpoenas.
In practical terms, the Article II phase could be document-heavy rather than centered solely on political testimony. If the Senate court accepts the records and the prosecution establishes their ownership, the hearing could turn on how the parties explain the accounts, deposits, transfers, declared assets and alleged mismatch between reported wealth and financial activity.
But a “match” between an account and AMLC data is only an early evidentiary step. It does not independently determine whether funds were illicit, whether transactions were lawful, who controlled particular accounts, or whether the constitutional standard for conviction in an impeachment case has been met.
The prosecution is due to submit its list of witnesses for the coming week, following instructions from Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero.
The court has scheduled full-day settings for Oct. 1-2, Oct. 5-9 and Oct. 12-15, before proceedings pause for the Senate’s budget deliberations.
The defense can oppose the admission of documents, challenge witnesses, dispute account ownership and offer explanations for transactions. It may also reject proposed stipulations, which would require prosecutors to call more bank and records custodians to authenticate the documents.
The prosecution has said stipulations could eliminate the need for roughly 10 bank witnesses.
Without agreement, Chua said the panel could present up to 25 witnesses.