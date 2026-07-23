Day 9 of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment trial: Catering, financial records, NBI probe in focus

NBI treats Duterte remarks as active assassination plot, narrows suspects
Manila: The Senate impeachment court on Wednesday (July 22, 2026) ordered subpoenas for Vice President Sara Duterte's financial records from six banks, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), marking one of the biggest developments so far as prosecutors wrapped up presenting evidence on Article IV of the impeachment complaint.
Here are the key takeaways from Day 9:
The impeachment court ordered the BIR, AMLC and six banks to submit financial records of Duterte, her husband Manases Carpio, and businesses allegedly linked to them.
The subpoenas cover accounts held with Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., Philippine Savings Bank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, Security Bank, LandBank of the Philippines and BDO Unibank.
The financial records could become part of the evidence as the impeachment trial moves into its next phase.
Matibag testified that the bureau has expanded its investigation beyond criminal complaints for grave threats and inciting to sedition that are pending before the Department of Justice.
According to the NBI chief, the bureau created a special task force in April because investigators believe the alleged threat remains ongoing.
"Our observation is that this is no longer merely a threat but a plan," Matibag testified.
House prosecutors formally ended their presentation of evidence on Article IV, which accuses Duterte of making grave threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
The prosecution spent six hearing days presenting witnesses and evidence for the article before resting its case.
The NBI chief told the Senate impeachment court Wednesday that it no longer considers VP Duterte's controversial remarks about killing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be mere “political rhetoric”.
Instead, Matibag testified that investigators now view the statements as evidence of what he described as a “serious, active and continuing” assassination plot that has become a national security concern.
He declined to identify them, saying doing so could compromise the ongoing investigation. House prosecutor Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong later emphasised that identifying the alleged hitman is part of a separate criminal investigation and is not required to prove the impeachment charge.
Investigators focused on Duterte's online press conferences on Oct. 18 and Nov. 23, 2024.
The NBI said it analysed remarks in which Duterte spoke about wanting to cut off the president's head and later claimed she had instructed someone to kill Marcos, the first lady and Romualdez should she herself be assassinated.
Matibag said investigators interpreted those remarks as more than political hyperbole.
The testimony came as House prosecutors concluded presenting evidence under Article IV of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust over alleged threats against Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
Defence lawyers, however, sought additional time to continue cross-examining Matibag before prosecutors formally rest their case.
The NBI chief also revealed investigators are examining whether there was a possible conspiracy involving Duterte and her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte.
Matibag pointed to similarities between the siblings' public remarks referring to President Marcos' "head," saying investigators are determining whether the statements were coordinated.
He added that authorities are examining whether Duterte's remarks encouraged supporters to issue similar threats against the president.
Defence lawyer Mark Vinluan and lead prosecutor Rep. Gerville Luistro repeatedly argued over whether House justice committee hearings functioned as a “mini trial”.
Vinluan maintained they effectively served as one, while Luistro insisted the proceedings were merely clarificatory hearings conducted before the impeachment case reached the Senate.
Sen. Erwin Tulfo openly criticised some senator-judges for delivering lengthy lectures during proceedings instead of focusing on evidence, saying valuable hearing time was being lost.
One unusual exchange drew attention when Matibag himself objected to a question posed by the defence — a role normally reserved for opposing counsel. The court reminded participants that only senator-judges decide whether objections should be sustained.
A separate controversy emerged after reports that VP Sara Duterte requested Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian to have the Senate shoulder catering expenses using the Office of the Vice President’s accredited caterer during the trial.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson confirmed the request had been made, while Duterte spokesman Michael Poa said the proposal did not appear to have been approved. House Deputy Speaker Janette Garin criticised the request as “improper”.
Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. also criticised Duterte for undertaking a personal five-country trip while the impeachment trial is underway, calling the travel a “betrayal of public trust”.
With prosecutors having rested their case on Article IV, the impeachment trial is expected to move to the next articles of impeachment while the Senate awaits compliance with its subpoenas for Duterte's financial records.
Those documents could become a significant part of the evidence as the proceedings continue.