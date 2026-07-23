Philippines: VP Sara Duterte, the billionaire?

Tax returns, AMLC reports to test gap between Duterte SALN and bank transactions
Manila: Vice President Sara Duterte's bank accounts and Income Tax Returns (ITRs) are set to be opened on July 30, following long-standing allegations that she has billions of pesos in bank deposits.
As early as 2016, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV alleged that Vice President Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, shared a joint bank account containing ₱2.4 billion.
Efforts to obtain her bank records had been underway since last year but were delayed after the Supreme Court nullified the original articles of impeachment against her.
For many taxpayers, the upcoming disclosure is seen as an opportunity to finally clarify the long-running controversy surrounding the vice president's wealth.
Even now, Duterte's camp has sought to downplay the significance of the documents expected from the banks, the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).
Even Senator-judge Pia Cayetano has questioned whether the prosecution will ultimately be able to use the records as evidence against Duterte.
However, House prosecutor Chel Diokno argues that the bank records and ITRs are crucial to the impeachent trial.
He argues that these documents could help explain the large discrepancy between the ₱88.5 million in assets Duterte declared in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) and the ₱6.7 billion in bank transactions reportedly identified by the AMLC linked to the vice president.
Large cash deposits: Amounts that cannot be traced to legitimate sources, such as salaries, business income, or the sale of property.
Velocity of money: Rapid transfers of funds among multiple bank accounts, which may be intended to obscure the source and destination of the money.
Transactions worth ₱499,000 or less, which may have been structured below reporting thresholds to avoid automatic reporting by banks to the AMLC.
Repeated transfers: Movement of fund to or from individuals or companies with no apparent business or personal relationship with Vice President Duterte, potentially indicating attempts to conceal the true recipient or source of the funds.
SALN: Whether the SALN is consistent with the vice president's income tax returns and bank deposits.
Documentary proof if Duterte claims the funds came from gifts (such as deeds of donation and proof of donor's tax payment), inheritance (estate tax records), or gambling winnings (certification from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office or PAGCOR).
If the impeachment court proceeds as scheduled and orders the production of Vice President Sara Duterte's financial records, here are the key developments to watch next:
The impeachment court is expected to receive documents from:
Banks where Duterte allegedly maintains accounts.
The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), including transaction reports and analyses, if covered by the subpoena.
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), including Duterte's Income Tax Returns (ITRs).
The court will determine whether the documents are received under seal, reviewed in executive session, or presented in open court.
Before any financial record can be considered evidence, prosecutors must establish that it is authentic.
Officials from the banks, AMLC and BIR may be called to testify to explain:
where the records came from;
whether they are complete and accurate; and
how they were obtained and maintained.
The defense will have an opportunity to challenge the admissibility or authenticity of the documents.
The House prosecution panel is expected to compare:
Duterte's declared assets in her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs);
her reported income in her ITRs;
bank balances and transactions;
and any other financial records.
Their goal will be to show whether there are significant discrepancies that cannot be explained by lawful income or disclosed assets.
If the records show large deposits or transfers, the defense may argue they came from legitimate sources, such as:
lawful business income;
loans;
asset sales;
gifts;
inheritances; or
other legal transactions.
The defence could also argue that the transactions have been misinterpreted or do not represent personal wealth.
A major issue is likely to be how much weight the Senate should give the financial records.
Unlike a criminal trial, impeachment is a constitutional process to determine whether an official committed impeachable offenses.
Senator-judges will decide whether the evidence demonstrates culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, or another impeachable offense — not whether a criminal conviction is warranted.
Both sides are expected to question financial experts, AMLC officials, bank representatives and other witnesses to challenge or reinforce the prosecution's interpretation of the records.
Once both sides finish presenting evidence, they will deliver closing arguments.
The Senate will then deliberate and vote on each article of impeachment.
Under the Philippine Constitution, a two-thirds vote of all senator-judges is required to convict and remove the vice president from office. If that threshold is not met, Duterte will be acquitted and remain in office.
The bank records and tax returns could become one of the trial's most closely scrutinised pieces of evidence because they may either:
strengthen the prosecution's allegations of unexplained wealth by showing inconsistencies between declared assets and financial transactions; or
support the defense if the transactions can be credibly explained and shown to be consistent with lawful income and disclosures.
How the Senate evaluates those records could have a significant impact on the outcome of the impeachment trial.
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