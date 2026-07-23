Philippines: VP Sara Duterte, the billionaire?

Large cash deposits: Amounts that cannot be traced to legitimate sources, such as salaries, business income, or the sale of property.

Velocity of money: Rapid transfers of funds among multiple bank accounts, which may be intended to obscure the source and destination of the money.

Transactions worth ₱499,000 or less, which may have been structured below reporting thresholds to avoid automatic reporting by banks to the AMLC.

Repeated transfers: Movement of fund to or from individuals or companies with no apparent business or personal relationship with Vice President Duterte, potentially indicating attempts to conceal the true recipient or source of the funds.

SALN: Whether the SALN is consistent with the vice president's income tax returns and bank deposits.