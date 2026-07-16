Day 6 of Sara Duterte impeachment: Senate delays ruling on bank records, witness list trimmed — what Filipinos need to know

Senate defers subpoena on Duterte bank records, sets crucial vote for July 20
Manila: The Senate impeachment court on Wednesday deferred a decision on whether to compel Vice President Sara Duterte to produce her bank records, tax returns and Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) documents, as Day 6 of proceedings focused on legal arguments rather than witness testimony.
After hearing oral arguments from both the prosecution and defence, Senate President and presiding officer Francis Escudero said the senator-judges agreed in caucus to vote on the subpoena request on Monday, 20 July.
The documents are being sought in relation to Article II of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of possessing unexplained wealth and failing to declare certain assets.
No witnesses were called during Wednesday's session. Both sides were allotted 15 minutes for oral arguments and 10 minutes for rebuttals.
The prosecution argued that securing the financial records at this stage would prevent delays once Article II is formally heard.
House prosecutor Rep. Chel Diokno cited an AMLC report previously submitted to the House Committee on Justice, alleging that Duterte's financial transactions rose sharply beginning in 2007.
According to the prosecution, the value of transactions reached ₱208.15 million that year, with financial activity increasing further between 2009 and 2013.
Diokno also pointed to the 2012 impeachment trial of former Chief Justice Renato Corona, noting that the Senate had authorised subpoenas for Corona's tax records and admitted them as evidence.
Prosecution spokesman Rep. Jay Tolosa said obtaining the documents early would streamline the presentation of evidence once the court reaches Article II.
The defence opposed the subpoena request, arguing that the prosecution was seeking evidence without first establishing sufficient legal grounds.
Lead counsel Michael Poa warned that granting the request would effectively allow a "fishing expedition", saying impeachment proceedings do not override constitutional protections or due process.
Lead defence counsel Michael Poa argued that when subpoenas are issued merely in the hope of uncovering incriminating evidence, they cease to serve the interests of justice.
He argued that when subpoenas are issued merely in the hope of uncovering incriminating evidence, they cease to serve the interests of justice.
Prosecution panellist Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora rejected that argument, saying the House panel already possesses sufficient evidence to support its allegations of unexplained wealth even if the subpoena request is denied.
Impeachment court spokesman Regie Tongol clarified that only a simple majority of senator-judges present on Monday (July 20, 2026) will be required to approve or reject the subpoena request.
Tongol stressed that the vote should not be interpreted as an indication of how senator-judges may ultimately rule on the impeachment case itself.
"The issue before the court is limited to whether the requested documents should be produced," he said, adding that it would be unfair to treat the procedural vote as a preview of the final verdict.
The prosecution also announced significant changes to its witness lineup for Article IV, which concerns allegations of grave threats.
Six proposed witnesses were withdrawn, including representatives from the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office, Reuters journalist Mikhail Flores, Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol, former sheriff Abe Andres, a relative of an alleged threat victim and a psychiatrist.
House prosecutor Rep. Lorenz Defensor said the panel believes it has already established its case and that presenting additional witnesses could prove counterproductive.
He likened the move to cooking, saying that "too many ingredients can spoil the dish."
As a result, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag remains the prosecution's sole witness for Article IV and is scheduled to testify on 21 July.
The prosecution also identified its first witnesses for Article I, which centres on the alleged misuse of confidential funds.
They include House Legislative Archives chief Marivic Pareja and former Land Bank branch managers Violeta Constantino and Nenita Camposano.
Proceedings briefly turned tense after Sen. Pia Cayetano accused NBI Director Matibag of attempting to pressure senator-judges by publicly discussing a planned investigation into alleged funding irregularities involving the 2019 Southeast Asian Games sports complex, a project associated with her brother, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.
Matibag denied the allegation, saying the investigation was unrelated to the senator and merely incidental to a broader inquiry.
Before adjourning, the impeachment court directed both the prosecution and the defence to refrain from explaining the reasons behind witness withdrawals during open proceedings.
The order came after the defence complained that the prosecution's public explanations contained conclusions that should ultimately be determined only by the impeachment court.
Senate to vote on July 20, 2026 on whether to subpoena Vice President Sara Duterte's bank records, tax returns and AMLC documents.
No witnesses testified on Wednesday (July 15, 2026), Day 6 of the impeachment trial which focused solely on oral arguments.
Prosecution cited the Renato Corona impeachment as precedent for compelling financial records.
Defence argued the request amounts to a "fishing expedition" and violates due process.
Simple majority vote on July 20 will determine whether the subpoena is granted.
Six prosecution witnesses for Article IV were withdrawn, leaving NBI Director Melvin Matibag as the lone remaining witness.
Three witnesses were named for Article I, covering allegations involving confidential funds.
Sen. Pia Cayetano clashed with NBI Director Matibag over a separate investigation involving the 2019 SEA Games project.
The court ordered both parties to stop publicly explaining witness withdrawals, saying such matters should not pre-empt the court's findings.