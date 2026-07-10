Day 5: Prosecutors build case against Sara Duterte in Senate impeachment trial

Week 1 concludes: Friday marked the fifth day of trial and the close of the impeachment court's opening week. Senators are expected to continue hearing evidence when proceedings resume next week.

Focus remains on Article IV: Prosecutors continued presenting evidence related to Duterte's alleged public threats against President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, arguing the statements constituted a culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust.

Video evidence remains central: The prosecution continued relying on Duterte's recorded public remarks, maintaining they demonstrated intent and were made by a sitting vice president, making them particularly serious in the impeachment context.

Defence maintains political persecution claim: Duterte's legal team reiterated that the impeachment case is politically motivated and aimed at preventing her from seeking the presidency in 2028. Malacañang rejected that allegation Friday, insisting the proceedings are being driven by evidence and the rule of law rather than electoral politics.