GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippine Senate to open online access to Sara Duterte's impeachment trial records

Move aims to boost transparency as thousands of court filings are set to be published

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Philippine Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, tackled Article IV of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte
The Philippine Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, tackled Article IV of the Articles of Impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte
Joseph B. Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit

Dubai: The public will soon be able to follow the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte through official court records after the Philippine Senate ordered that key case documents be published online.

The move, announced by presiding officer Francis "Chiz" Escudero, has been intended to make one of the country's most closely watched political proceedings more transparent by giving the public direct access to filings from both the prosecution and the defence.

For the millions of Filipinos living abroad, including in the UAE, it also offers a way to track developments through official records as the trial unfolds.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

What will be available

According to a report from the Philippine News Agency, Escudero has directed the Clerk of Court to create dedicated pages on the Senate website where pleadings, motions, memoranda, and other filings submitted by both sides will be uploaded.

Moreover, the journal of proceedings will be published online, but only after it has been approved by the impeachment court.

"Consistent with Article 2, Section 28 of the Constitution on the policy of public disclosure in matters involving public interest and to give life to the directive under the rules to open the impeachment proceedings to the public, the Court hereby directs the Clerk of Court to create the necessary Internet web pages," said Escudero.

Race against time

On the other hand, senator-judge Bam Aquino has noted that the records should be uploaded as quickly as possible, saying that delayed publication would undermine the purpose of making the documents publicly accessible.

In response, Escudero has bared that the impeachment court aims to upload records in real time, with the exception of the journal of proceedings, which requires the court's approval before publication.

He has mentioned that the articles of impeachment, together with their annexes, and Duterte's official answer have already been uploaded.

However, making the remaining records available will take time because court staff are processing more than 10,000 documents.

Additionally, senator-judges would be updated before the end of the week on a realistic timetable for uploading additional records.

What is the impeachment case about

Duterte has been facing allegations that include the misuse of confidential and intelligence funds, unexplained wealth, and controversial public remarks directed at President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and former house speaker Martin Romualdez.

House prosecutors have argued that the allegations amount to violations of constitutional provisions on public accountability and a betrayal of public trust.

Meanwhile, the vice president has repeatedly denied the accusations.

What comes next

The Senate's convening as an impeachment court has marked the start of a trial expected to last several weeks.

Both the prosecution and defence will present evidence, call witnesses, and make legal arguments before the senator-judges, whose eventual verdict could have far-reaching political consequences in the Philippines.

As the proceedings continue, the publication of court records online has been expected to give the public an unprecedented view of the evidence and legal arguments shaping the historic impeachment trial.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
Philippines

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A screengrab from Vice President Sara Duterte's online media briefing in November 2024 captures the moment she made remarks that prosecutors say threatened President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez — statements that have become one of the most hotly contested pieces of evidence in her Senate impeachment trial.

Day 2: Sara Duterte's 'kill video' becomes flashpoint

1h ago5m read
Senate presiding officer Francis Escudero (R) talks with Senate President Win Gatchalian (L) during the impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte at the Philippine Senate in Pasay, Metro Manila on July 6, 2026.

Philippines: Escudero's role in Duterte impeach trial

4m read
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte arrives to file her counter-affidavit in response to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) complaint over her alleged threat to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, at the Department of Justice in Manila. File photo taken on May 9, 2025.

5 things to know about Philippines's VP Sara Duterte

3m read
FILE -Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte gestures as she speaks during a press conference in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Basilio Sepe, File)

Philippines: Senate opens Sara Duterte impeach trial

3m read