Day 8 of Sara Duterte Impeachment Trial: NBI says it has 'persons of interest' in alleged threat against Marcos

NBI Director Melvin Matibag testified as the House prosecution's final witness for Article IV of the impeachment case.

The NBI now considers Duterte's alleged "kill" remarks against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to be more than just a threat, describing them as a "serious, active, and continuing" assassination plot.

Matibag testified that the bureau believes Duterte publicly announced a plan to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

The NBI said the alleged plot has become a national security concern. According to Matibag: "This is no longer merely a threat but a plan." The bureau has expanded its investigation beyond the criminal complaints for Grave threats, Inciting to sedition currently pending before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Matibag told senator-judges that the NBI has made "progress" and identified "persons of interest" as part of its investigation into who Vice President Duterte allegedly communicated with following her controversial public remarks.

He did not disclose their identities, saying doing so could compromise the ongoing investigation.

The testimony was presented as part of the prosecution's effort to support Article IV of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of grave misconduct and abuse of authority related to the alleged threats.

Matibag's testimony centred on allegations that Duterte made statements interpreted by authorities as a threat against President Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, accusations that Duterte has repeatedly denied were intended as an actual assassination plot.

The NBI has created a special task force to investigate what it considers an ongoing threat against the President.

Defence lawyers requested additional time to complete their cross-examination of Matibag.