Court rules social media praise of ‘terrorist acts’ a threat to national security
Bahrain's Chief Prosecutor for Terrorism Crimes announced that the High Criminal Court, sitting today, convicted a defendant of offences tied to endorsing Iran's terrorist attacks on the Kingdom of Bahrain, after he posted material on social media supporting the assaults. The court handed him a five-year prison term, fined him BD2,000, and ordered confiscation of the seized items.
The Public Prosecution said it had received a report from the Cybercrime Directorate, part of the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security, flagging a social media account carrying images, videos and remarks that praised and glorified the Iranian attacks on Bahrain.
Investigators traced the account to the person operating it. The Public Prosecution opened its inquiry as soon as the report arrived, questioning the defendant, taking witness statements, and assigning technical experts to examine the seized electronic devices. Their findings confirmed he had carried out the acts attributed to him.
Based on these findings, the Public Prosecution referred the defendant to the High Criminal Court, which heard the case across several sessions, affording him every legal safeguard, including the right to a defence, before issuing the verdict described above.
The Public Prosecution stressed that freedom of opinion and expression remains protected under the law, but that social media use must stay within legal bounds and must not threaten the country's security or stability.
It further stated that publishing or circulating material that endorses, glorifies or justifies terrorist acts is a punishable offence, since such conduct undermines national security and social peace, and that it would continue pursuing legal action against anyone breaching the law.
The Public Prosecution called on citizens and residents to use social media responsibly, in a manner that helps protect the Kingdom's security and stability.