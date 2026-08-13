Italian teenager Curtis breaks 50m backstroke world record at Europeans

Italian 19-year-old sets 50m backstroke world mark, eyes European gold next
Italian teenager Sara Curtis broke the women's 50m backstroke world record at the European championships with a blistering swim in Paris on Wednesday.
The 19-year-old clocked 26.63sec in winning her semi-final, bettering the previous mark set by Australia's Kaylee McKeown three years ago by 0.23sec.
Curtis took bronze in the women's 100m freestyle on Tuesday, but will now be a strong favourite in Thursday's 50m back final.
She adds the world record to the short-course European record she set in the event in Poland last year.
"She just put on a masterclass in front of some of the best backstrokers on the planet, so that's pretty impressive," said Frenchwoman Analia Pigree, who will face Curtis in Thursday's final.
A year after giving birth to her first child, Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom was crowned European champion in the 50m butterfly for the sixth time.
The three-time Olympic champion, who has held the world record in the event since 2014, won the final with a time of 25.05 seconds in Paris.
She secured her 18th European title and now boasts a total of 99 international medals since making her debut at the age of 14 at the European championships in Rome.
"It's wonderful to be back at this level; I never would have thought it possible a few months ago," said 14-time world champion Sjostrom.
"I'm glad I took the chance, and I'm glad my body is still holding up. I don't take any of this for granted, so I'm thrilled."
In the final, the 32-year-old finished ahead of Belgium's Roos Vanotterdijk in 25.12 and fellow Swede Sara Junevik who clocked 25.51.
Romanian star David Popovici secured his third consecutive European 100m freestyle title with a championship record of 46.56sec, the third-fastest time ever and just 16 hundredths off Pan Zhanle's world record.
Russian Egor Kornev, who won 50m butterfly gold on Tuesday, had to settle for silver, with Hungary's Kristof Milak third.
All three medallists touched the wall in under 47 seconds -- only Pan and Popovici are now above Kornev in the all-time list.
"It was a very good race -- I had very capable competitors, so I want to congratulate them," Popovici said.
"It was really tight, and I'm really excited to see how interesting these rivalries could become in the future."
The 21-year-old took Olympic bronze in the 100m free two years ago in Paris and won gold in the 200m.
Germany's 19-year-old rising star Johannes Liebmann romped to a continental record of 7:37.59 to win the men's 800m freestyle by more than three-and-a-half seconds.
His compatriot Sven Schwarz took silver, with Hungarian Zalan Sarkany completing the podium.
Reigning Olympic champion Daniel Wiffen of Ireland was left trailing in fourth place.
Hungary's Hubert Kos won the European men's 200m backstroke gold to add to his Olympic and world titles in the event.
The 23-year-old from Budapest, who achieved a new European record over the distance in Tuesday's semi-finals, clocked 1min 53.08sec to take gold.
Kos won the Olympic title in Paris two years ago and the world title in 2023 and 2025, but had never won the continental trophy.
Britain's Angharad Evans claimed her first European title in the women's 100m breaststroke with a championship record time of 1:04.87, continuing her good form after she won two golds at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.
Ireland's Ellen Walshe won her first major long-course title with victory in the 400m medley, beating Briton Amalie Smith into second by 0.70sec.
Marrit Steenbergen secured her second gold of the week and eighth European title in total in the women's 4x100m free relay.
The world champion started the anchor leg with her Netherlands team sitting in third place, but clocked a 51.34sec split, 0.32sec quicker than her individual world record, to comfortably overhaul Italy.