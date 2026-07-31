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Legendary Italian football defender Franco Baresi dies at 66

AC Milan mourns iconic captain who defined an era of defensive excellence

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AFP
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Franco Baresi
Franco Baresi
AFP

Rome: Italian defender Franco Baresi, the captain of AC Milan in the 1980s and 1990s when they won three European Cups and six Italian league titles, has died at the age of 66, the club announced on Friday.

"Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi. His example and integrity will be forever etched into the Club's DNA, just as his iconic number 6 shirt is," AC Milan, of which he became honorary vice-president in 2020, wrote on X.

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