GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: Impeachment trial turns to finances of VP Sara Duterte, husband Mans Carpio

Prosecutors expected to begin presenting bank records involving Duterte, husband

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A photo of husband-and-wife Manases Carpio and Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.
A photo of husband-and-wife Manases Carpio and Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.
FB | Methylicious Vlog

MANILA: Following the resolution of the voting threshold at the Philippine Senate during the impeachment proceedings of Vice President Sara Duterte, the trial is now set to move deeper into the presentation of evidence concerning alleged unexplained wealth of Duterte.

The House prosecution panel is expected to begin presenting subpoenaed bank records involving the vice president, her husband Manases Carpio and other entities as the Senate impeachment court holds longer hearings.

Prosecutors said more than 1,800 bank, insurance and other financial documents have undergone "marking" and processing ahead of their presentation.

  • Hearing days: The hearings are scheduled on October 1-2, October 5-9, and October 12-15, from Monday to Friday where applicable.

  • Current Focus: The proceedings are tackling Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which centers on allegations of unexplained wealth, false Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs), and continued business interests.

  • Recent Proceedings: Prosecutors have presented witnesses from agencies such as the Land Registration Authority (LRA) and cleared Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) financial documents for trial presentation.

They also offered to stipulate on portions of the records to reduce the number of bank representatives who would otherwise need to testify.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

What happens next

The Philippine Supreme Court's dismissal on Wednesday of petitions against the Senate voting threshold removes the immediate legal challenge to the Senate's voting formula, but it does not resolve every possible constitutional question surrounding the impeachment trial.

For now, the Senate impeachment court will proceed using its Sept. 23 interpretation.

If 20 senator-judges remain "legally and factually capable" of participating at the time of judgment, 14 votes would constitute two-thirds.

If the number of participating senator-judges changes, the required number could change accordingly.

The result is that the final conviction threshold is not permanently fixed at 16 votes under the Senate's current interpretation.

No impeachment verdict yet

The Senate has yet to reach the verdict stage.

Its immediate task is to complete the presentation and examination of evidence, including financial records, before the senator-judges ultimately determine whether the constitutional threshold for conviction has been met.

The Supreme Court has therefore settled the immediate procedural challenge — but not by declaring the Senate's interpretation constitutional. The Senate's rule stands for now, while Duterte's impeachment trial moves forward.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Senate of the Philippines, sitting as an impeachment court on Wednesday (Sept. 23, 2026), rejected an appeal by Senator-Judge Alan Peter Cayetano and cleared the way to vote on lowering the 16-vote conviction threshold for Vice President Sara Duterte's trial. The impeachment court voted 13–6 (with 1 abstention) against Senator Cayetano's attempt to stop the chamber from reopening the debate over the required conviction threshold. On the voting threshold reconsideration, the court advanced a review of Senator-Judge Erwin Tulfo’s challenge against the fixed 16-vote requirement, moving toward a formula that counts only senator-judges actively able to participate in the proceedings.

Philippines: Senators fight over the 16-vote threshold

5m read
A photo of husband-and-wife Manases Carpio and Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Battle over Duterte-linked ₱6.77B 'unexplained wealth'

4m read
A screengrab from Vice President Sara Duterte's online media briefing in November 2024 captures the moment she made remarks that prosecutors say threatened President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez — statements that have become one of the most hotly contested pieces of evidence in her Senate impeachment trial.

Philippines: Arrest warrant out for VP Sara Duterte

2m read
A screengrab from Vice President Sara Duterte's online media briefing in November 2024 captures the moment she made remarks that prosecutors say threatened President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez — statements that have become one of the most hotly contested pieces of evidence in her Senate impeachment trial.

Philippine VP Duterte faces charge over Marcos threat

2m read