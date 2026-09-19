Powerful Filipino tycoon and Senate ex-president Manny Villar (seated), 76, with his wife Cynthia, also twice elected as senator (2013 and 2019), and their children. Manuel Paolo, Mark and Camille. Both Mark and Camille are currently serving members of the 24-member Philippine Senate. Members of the Philippine Senate are elected at-large nationwide by qualified voters. The 24 members serve a six-year term, with 12 senators elected every three years in a synchronised national election. Twitter