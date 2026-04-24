House impeachment hearings spotlight huge gap in Sara Duterte's wealth records
Manila: Bank transactions worth billions of pesos linked to Vice President Sara Duterte did not appear to match the assets she declared annually, lawmakers said, citing records presented during House hearings on impeachment complaints.
The disparity could be the “smoking gun” behind allegations of unexplained wealth, Rep. Chel Diokno of Akbayan party-list.
“The discrepancy between the two figures is enormous, and she must explain it either here in the committee (Justice Committee of the House of Representatives) or in the Senate,” he told reporters.
“This is the smoking gun as far as probable cause is concerned. That is something we cannot reconcile.”
Under Philippine law, the House of Representatives has the exclusive, sole power to initiate all cases of impeachment against high-ranking public officials (President, Vice-President, Supreme Court Justices, Constitutional Commission Members, and the Ombudsman). The House acts as prosecutors during the Senate trial. A committee of House members is usually appointed to handle the case.
Data disclosed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) showed 417 transactions totaling P3.92 billion across accounts linked to Duterte from 2005 to January 2026.
During the same period, about P4.42 billion flowed in, P1.55 billion moved out, and roughly P791 million was unverified as inflow or outflow.
The Office of the Ombudsman presented Duterte’s SALNs from 2007 to 2024 showing declared cash and bank deposits ranging from P2 million to P3.8 million in earlier years, with no liquid asset disclosures after 2019.
“Nothing was indicated,” Ombudsman lawyer Karen Batu said.
AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura said, “We do not look at personalities… What we examine are the data and the numbers,” noting 27 reports from 2024 to 2026 flagging Duterte as a “subject of suspicion.”
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV jolted a House hearing on the impeachment complaints against Sara Duterte after presenting what he described as documentary proof of bank transactions he believes link the Duterte family to alleged drug money.
Testifying before the House Committee on Justice, Trillanes read from an 11-page affidavit and cited 18 specific bank transactions amounting to hundreds of millions of pesos.
He said these were drawn from a larger set of records he had first publicized in 2016, at the height of then-President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.
Trillanes told lawmakers that as of April 2016, the vice president allegedly held bank accounts totaling P111.63 million, jointly with her husband, Manases Carpio, and other family members. He argued the transactions formed part of a broader pattern that he had long claimed warranted investigation.
Local media reports cited during the hearing said more than 600 transactions worth P6.7 billion linked to accounts in Duterte’s name had been flagged for review by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.
“I’m relieved that now, finally, after 10 years, AMLC confirmed what I released to the people in 2016,” Trillanes told reporters after the session. “However, I am also sad that the people did not believe me when I first brought this out.”
AMLC Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura, appearing before the panel, confirmed that 18 transactions cited by Trillanes were among those on record, saying these had been randomly selected from a much longer list referenced in the former senator’s affidavit.
Trillanes framed the moment as a form of personal vindication, but said it came too late.
“My personal vindication — that is insignificant because the Dutertes caused huge damage to our nation,” he said, lamenting what he described as a decade of harm and suffering.
The testimony comes as the justice committee evaluates whether impeachment complaints against the vice president have sufficient basis to proceed, placing renewed scrutiny on long-running allegations that first surfaced during the Duterte administration and are now being revisited in a formal congressional setting.
• Hearings winding down, final probable cause vote eyed — The House Committee on Justice is targeting to conclude its impeachment hearings by April 29, 2026, wrapping up deliberations on allegations including unexplained wealth, misuse of funds, and alleged threats against government officials. A committee report is expected once Congress returns on May 3.
• Tax records box deferred — In a recent session, the panel voted to defer opening a box of Vice President Duterte’s tax records and related documents, which had been subpoenaed amid the probe.
• Senate preparation after House action — If the committee recommends probable cause, the impeachment case could be transmitted to the Senate, which may convene as an impeachment court as early as May 4 upon receipt of the articles of impeachment.
The Justice Committee has been gathering evidence since early April, focusing on financial documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Council, Bureau of Internal Revenue and Ombudsman to assess discrepancies between Duterte’s asset declarations and reported bank transactions.
Earlier attempts by Duterte’s legal team to halt the hearings through the Supreme Court were not granted a restraining order, allowing the committee to proceed.
The next key milestone is the April 29 session to determine whether there is probable cause to recommend impeachment to the full House, potentially setting the stage for a Senate trial.