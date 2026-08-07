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Gujarat’s ‘wave well’ goes viral as rippling water puzzles locals

Morbi well draws visitors as officials investigate unusual movement of water

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A well in Gujarat’s Morbi district where the water has been seen moving in unusual, wave-like patterns. The phenomenon has gone viral on social media, prompting officials to investigate its possible cause.
A well in Gujarat’s Morbi district where the water has been seen moving in unusual, wave-like patterns. The phenomenon has gone viral on social media, prompting officials to investigate its possible cause.
X/ANI

Dubai: A well in Gujarat’s Morbi district has become an unexpected attraction after videos showing its water moving in unusual, wave-like patterns went viral on social media.

The phenomenon was recorded in Virparda village, where the water appears to ripple continuously despite no obvious disturbance on the surface. Locals say the movement can sometimes become strong enough for water to spill over the edge of the well.

The unusual sight has attracted curious visitors from nearby villages, while motorists travelling along a nearby highway have also reportedly stopped to watch the phenomenon.

Videos shared online have prompted a range of theories about what could be causing the movement. Some social media users suggested that strong winds may be responsible, while others speculated about underground water movement, pressure differences or vibrations caused by nearby traffic.

As interest in the well grew, Morbi District Collector Swapnil Khare directed officials to investigate the phenomenon.

Geologists have carried out a preliminary inspection of the site, while experts from the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute have also been asked to conduct a detailed study and submit a report.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Khare said the initial assessment indicated that the unusual movement was likely caused by trapped air beneath the water.

According to the preliminary explanation, movement of trapped air below the surface could be causing the water to shift and produce the wave-like patterns seen in the viral videos.

However, officials are awaiting the detailed findings from the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute before confirming the exact cause.

The mysterious movement has meanwhile turned the otherwise ordinary village well into a social media attraction, with videos of the rippling water continuing to draw attention online.

With inputs from ANI

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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