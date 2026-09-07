Global leaders will gather in Abu Dhabi to turn water commitments into action
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the National Media Authority, held a media briefing on Monday to showcase the country’s preparations to host the UN Water Conference 2026, scheduled to take place from December 8 to 10, 2026, in partnership with the Republic of Senegal.
The conference will represent a major international milestone reflecting the UAE’s commitment to supporting efforts to strengthen water security and advancing global action towards practical and sustainable solutions for managing water resources and ensuring universal access to clean water and sanitation services.
The National Media Authority organised the briefing as part of efforts to strengthen coordination and integration among national entities and to support media coverage of major international initiatives and commitments. The initiative also aims to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global platform for dialogue and the development of joint solutions, while highlighting critical issues related to water security, sustainable development and climate change.
The briefing was attended by Abdullah Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, who highlighted the significance of hosting the conference in the UAE, the latest developments in preparations, and the conference’s role in strengthening international dialogue and accelerating efforts to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation services.
The UN Water Conference 2026 will focus on translating international commitments into actionable measures and strengthening integration between financing, technology and innovation to develop practical solutions in the water sector. It will also seek to build international partnerships capable of delivering sustainable and scalable impact.
Balalaa said hosting the UN Water Conference 2026 in partnership with Senegal reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting multilateral international action and strengthening global cooperation in addressing water challenges.
He noted that the conference represents a critical opportunity to unite efforts and accelerate the translation of international commitments into tangible action that supports the sustainability of water resources.
The conference will provide a platform bringing together governments, international organisations, financial institutions, the private sector, experts and civil society to explore ways of strengthening cooperation, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and developing practical and sustainable solutions for water resource management.
He stressed the UAE’s commitment to continued joint action with the international community to ensure that the 2026 conference becomes a genuine turning point in global climate and water action, by accelerating innovation and adopting sustainable technological solutions that safeguard the future of generations to come.
Balalaa also highlighted the importance of the media briefing, organised by the National Media Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in presenting the UAE’s preparations to host the conference, the outcomes of recent international engagements and consultations, and the key priorities for the next phase.
He said the briefing would help raise awareness of water-related issues and support national and international efforts to address them.
Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice-President and Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, said the organisation of the briefing reflects the strategic partnership and close coordination among national entities, as well as efforts to unify media and communications initiatives in support of the UAE’s preparations for the conference.
He said the initiative also seeks to strengthen media readiness in line with the UAE’s standing and the significance of the international event.
Al Shehhi added that the conference represents an important opportunity to elevate water issues on the international agenda and highlight the UAE’s approach to supporting international cooperation, knowledge exchange and the development of partnerships that can help address challenges related to water resources.
He said the National Media Authority is working to provide comprehensive media support for the conference, enabling media organisations to access key information and messages and helping communicate the significance of the event and its outcomes to audiences in the UAE and internationally.
Al Shehhi said the media plays a pivotal role in raising public awareness of water challenges and the importance of collective participation in addressing them.
He noted that the briefing marks the launch of an integrated media and awareness campaign that will accompany the UAE’s preparations for the conference through to its opening.
The UN Water Conference 2026 will seek to accelerate implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, which calls for ensuring the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all, while strengthening international cooperation to address the growing challenges facing water resources worldwide.
The UAE will host the conference in Abu Dhabi, bringing together representatives of governments, international organisations, financial institutions, the private sector, academia and civil society to strengthen partnerships and accelerate the development of practical and sustainable solutions to global water challenges.