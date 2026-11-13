Zuckerberg's $57M purchase includes Gothic Revival mansion in Ireland
Dubai: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have expanded their property portfolio by purchasing a historic castle in southeast Ireland, set within an estate spanning around 440 acres and overlooking the River Blackwater.
The couple acquired Strancally Castle in County Waterford, a 19th-century Gothic Revival mansion located around 200 kilometres from Meta's European headquarters in Dublin.
A spokesman for Zuckerberg said the family was "excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland".
According to The Irish Times, the couple paid 51.17 million euros (approximately $57 million) for the principal residence and up to one acre of land. The sale was recorded in Ireland's Property Price Register on August 17, 2026.
However, the final cost of the entire estate is expected to be higher, as the registered transaction does not include all 440 acres.
Strancally Castle dates back to around 1830 and was originally built for John Keily, a former Member of Parliament. The Gothic Revival building was designed by architects James and George Richard Pain.
The three-storey mansion covers approximately 16,000 square feet and overlooks the River Blackwater. Its distinctive architecture and extensive grounds make it one of the notable historic properties in County Waterford.
The estate includes woodland, open land and a private jetty along the river, according to reports by the Irish Farmers Journal.
The property underwent extensive renovation in 2003. Its previous owners, Michael and Giancarla Alen-Buckley, also spent years maintaining and restoring the historic residence.