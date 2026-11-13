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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan buy 440-acre Irish castle in $57 million deal

Zuckerberg's $57M purchase includes Gothic Revival mansion in Ireland

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have purchased Strancally Castle, a historic 19th-century estate in County Waterford, Ireland, spanning around 440 acres.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have purchased Strancally Castle, a historic 19th-century estate in County Waterford, Ireland, spanning around 440 acres.

Dubai: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have expanded their property portfolio by purchasing a historic castle in southeast Ireland, set within an estate spanning around 440 acres and overlooking the River Blackwater.

The couple acquired Strancally Castle in County Waterford, a 19th-century Gothic Revival mansion located around 200 kilometres from Meta's European headquarters in Dublin.

A spokesman for Zuckerberg said the family was "excited to continue caring for this historic home and look forward to spending time in Ireland".

According to The Irish Times, the couple paid 51.17 million euros (approximately $57 million) for the principal residence and up to one acre of land. The sale was recorded in Ireland's Property Price Register on August 17, 2026.

However, the final cost of the entire estate is expected to be higher, as the registered transaction does not include all 440 acres.

Inside Mark Zuckerberg's Irish castle estate

Strancally Castle dates back to around 1830 and was originally built for John Keily, a former Member of Parliament. The Gothic Revival building was designed by architects James and George Richard Pain.

The three-storey mansion covers approximately 16,000 square feet and overlooks the River Blackwater. Its distinctive architecture and extensive grounds make it one of the notable historic properties in County Waterford.

The estate includes woodland, open land and a private jetty along the river, according to reports by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The property underwent extensive renovation in 2003. Its previous owners, Michael and Giancarla Alen-Buckley, also spent years maintaining and restoring the historic residence.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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