Du Plessis, Stoinis, and Adair engage with young cricketers in Dubai
Dubai: Marcus Stoinis believes becoming a father has given him a greater appreciation of the importance of education, friendships and community, as the Dubai Capitals all-rounder enjoyed an energetic morning with schoolchildren at The Indian High School in Dubai.
Stoinis, Faf du Plessis and Ireland’s Mark Adair visited the school on 19th November ahead of Dubai Capitals’ opening match of DP World ILT20 Season 5, spending time with students and taking part in a cricket session with young bowlers.
The visit, part of the ILT20 Trophy Tour, gave students an opportunity to bowl at the international stars, receive tips and interact with players they have followed on television.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, Stoinis praised the reception and atmosphere at the school.
“Fantastic energy. It’s a really impressive school. I know the kids have just finished exams so they should be excited. Hopefully they did well. It’s a great reception, everyone’s been great,” he said.
The Australian, who became a father to a boy in October, said the experience had also given him a different perspective on seeing children in a school environment.
“You always understand, but seeing kids at school and the importance of school and the atmosphere that’s around. Seeing the atmosphere at school obviously it means that there’s good friendship and community going on and that’s very important for kids,” Stoinis said.
Du Plessis was equally impressed by the students’ enthusiasm.
“Great crowd here today and kids are extremely exciting and very energetic. It’s nice to see them out,” the former South Africa captain said.
Adair also enjoyed the experience, describing the reception as particularly lively.
“It’s been crazy today. Look, the kids have really shown up. They’ve been busy in the morning, they’ve had exams. Nice to have them out,” he said.
The morning began with the players meeting students in the auditorium, where they answered questions and took part in a cricket quiz. Winners received ILT20 and Dubai Capitals merchandise, including signed prizes.
The highlight came when selected students took to the nets to bowl at the three players. Du Plessis, Stoinis and Adair offered advice on grips, run-ups and deliveries, before shaking hands with the young cricketers.
Punit MK Vasu, chief executive of The Indian High Group of Schools and a former student, said the visit was particularly meaningful for the school’s cricket community.
“Our students have watched these cricketers on television for years, and this morning they bowled to them,” Vasu said, thanking the league and Dubai Capitals for giving the students an experience they would remember.
The visit came ahead of the Capitals’ Season 5 opener against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. The team have since endured a mixed start, winning one of their first three matches.
Stoinis has contributed 97 runs in those games, while du Plessis has scored 41. Adair has yet to make an appearance for the Capitals.
The Capitals will look to build momentum as the ILT20 season continues, while the school visit offered the players a reminder of the role cricket can play in inspiring young fans beyond the boundary.
They now face Gulf Giants on November 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.