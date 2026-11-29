“Fantastic energy. It’s a really impressive school. I know the kids have just finished exams so they should be excited. Hopefully they did well. It’s a great reception, everyone’s been great,” he said.

Dubai: Marcus Stoinis believes becoming a father has given him a greater appreciation of the importance of education, friendships and community, as the Dubai Capitals all-rounder enjoyed an energetic morning with schoolchildren at The Indian High School in Dubai.

“It’s been crazy today. Look, the kids have really shown up. They’ve been busy in the morning, they’ve had exams. Nice to have them out,” he said.

“You always understand, but seeing kids at school and the importance of school and the atmosphere that’s around. Seeing the atmosphere at school obviously it means that there’s good friendship and community going on and that’s very important for kids,” Stoinis said.

The Australian, who became a father to a boy in October, said the experience had also given him a different perspective on seeing children in a school environment.

“Our students have watched these cricketers on television for years, and this morning they bowled to them,” Vasu said, thanking the league and Dubai Capitals for giving the students an experience they would remember.

The highlight came when selected students took to the nets to bowl at the three players. Du Plessis, Stoinis and Adair offered advice on grips, run-ups and deliveries, before shaking hands with the young cricketers.

The Capitals will look to build momentum as the ILT20 season continues, while the school visit offered the players a reminder of the role cricket can play in inspiring young fans beyond the boundary.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.