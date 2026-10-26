Five days of Diwali at Global Village, from a baithak to a drone show on November 8
Dubai: Global Village will mark Diwali with five days of celebrations from November 6 to 10, including a 600-drone light show, a musical baithak and a Diwali mela.
All the activities are included in the regular Global Village entry ticket. The programme runs across Diwali itself, which falls on Sunday, November 8.
When: November 6 to 10
Where: Global Village, Dubai
Price: Included with entry, Dh25 on weekdays and Dh30 on weekends
Here's what's happening each day, and what runs throughout.
On Friday, November 6, Global Village will host a baithak for the first time. A baithak is a traditional South Asian musical gathering, where audiences sit close to the performers and are encouraged to sing along.
The session runs on the Main Stage from 8pm to 9pm, in collaboration with City FM. The same evening is Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali.
On Saturday, November 7, the celebrations continue with interactive games and prizes for visitors.
The main event takes place on Diwali night itself. At 8pm on Sunday, November 8, 600 drones will light up the sky in a Diwali-themed show, forming shapes inspired by the Festival of Lights.
The show will take place above the Stunt Arena and the Syria Pavilion, so head there for a clear view.
For all five days, a Diwali Mela at the Commercial Activation area, organised with the India Pavilion, will sell Diwali decorations, gifts, traditional snacks and sweets.
Decorative lamp posts will line World Avenue, and "Happy Diwali" signboards will be set up around the park for photographs.
The Kids Corner will host Diwali activities including face painting, diya colouring and rangoli making.
Indian food is available across the park. Restaurants including Indian Chef and Grand Dhaba serve Indian dishes. The Indian Chaat Bazaar, a food street themed around an Indian wedding, sells pani puri, chaat, pav bhaji, chole bhature, desi noodles and mithai.
The park is open from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and from 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday. As Diwali night falls on a Sunday, the park closes at midnight, after the drone show.
Rides at Carnaval and some attractions are charged separately.
Global Village's Season 31 opened on October 14 and runs until May 2027, with 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures.
Last year's Diwali celebrations included a mela at the India Pavilion, where vendors sold gold-plated jewellery, bangles, saris and Kashmiri textiles. A group of UAE-based artists also created a large rangoli.