Keep children safe: Explain firework-related risks to children and ensure they do not handle fireworks.

Use candles and diyas carefully: Keep them at least 50cm away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.

Check decorative lights: Avoid overloading electrical sockets and extension leads.

Switch off lights: Turn off decorative lights and outdoor displays before going to bed or leaving home.

Keep exits clear: Do not block corridors, entrances, staircases or emergency exits.

Be considerate of neighbours: Keep music and noise at reasonable levels, particularly late at night.

Dispose of waste safely: Discard used candles, decorations and other festive waste responsibly.