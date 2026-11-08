Dubai lights up for Diwali with drone shows, live events, and cultural festivities
Dubai is celebrating Diwali with a packed programme of cultural events, live performances, Indian food and family entertainment. From a spectacular 700-drone show at Global Village to music and traditional festivities at popular venues, residents have plenty of ways to enjoy the Festival of Lights.
The celebrations come with an important reminder for residents planning to mark Diwali at home: setting off fireworks without the necessary licence or permit is strictly prohibited. Community management companies across Dubai have issued safety advisories, urging residents to follow local regulations and take precautions against fire hazards.
From a spectacular drone display to live music and traditional Indian food, several venues across Dubai are hosting Diwali-themed events.
Global Village is hosting a special Diwali drone show on November 8 at 8pm. A fleet of 700 drones will light up the sky over the Stunt Arena and Syria Pavilion.
Visitors can also explore the Diwali Mela, enjoy a traditional baithak and visit the chaat bazaar. Children can take part in activities such as face painting, diya painting and rangoli.
The celebrations run until November 10, with the activities included in the regular park entry ticket.
Entry: Dh25 on weekdays and Dh30 at weekends.
Opening hours: 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and 4pm to 1am from Thursday to Saturday.
Souk Al Seef is hosting Noor: Festival of Lights on November 7 and 8. The free celebrations feature a light-puppet procession and traditional dhol drummers.
On November 8, visitors can also enjoy live performances by Jammers and Sooraj Santhosh.
Entry: Free.
Families can enjoy Diwali Dhamaka at Dubai Parks and Resorts, with celebrations running from November 6 to 8.
The programme includes live music, dance performances, Indian food trucks and activities at Riverland Dubai.
Tickets: From Dh99 for one park or Dh149 for two parks.
BurJuman Mall's Khushiyon Se Bhari Diwali celebrations continue until November 12, with free activities and entertainment.
The programme includes workshops from Monday to Thursday, musical baithaks on Fridays from 6pm to 9pm, a talent show on Saturdays and roaming entertainment on Sundays from 6pm to 9pm.
Shoppers spending Dh300 can also enter a raffle to win a JETOUR T1 Comfort worth Dh114,000.
Entry: Free. A qualifying purchase is required to enter the raffle.
Visitors to the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi can step into a special Diwali immersive experience, where themed displays bring the Festival of Lights to life.
Featuring illuminated walls and interactive visual elements, the experience is open until November 10. Entry is free.
Devotees gathered at the BAPS Hindu Mandir for Dhanteras puja, offering prayers for peace, good health, happiness and prosperity.
Thousands more joined the live webcast, sharing in the prayers in a spirit of faith, unity and gratitude. The prayers also expressed gratitude to the UAE’s leadership for its continued support.
Visitors heading to the BAPS Hindu Mandir for Diwali Maha Annakut can use additional transport services, with enhanced bus operations and more taxis available until November 10.
With support from Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), Bus Route 203 will operate extended services, providing a direct connection between Abu Dhabi and the temple.
Additional buses and on-site supervision have also been arranged to manage the expected increase in visitors. More taxis will be available to make the journey easier for worshippers and families.
Residents heading to Abu Dhabi can also enjoy Diwali festivities at Zayed International Airport from November 7 to 11.
Activities include diya painting, rangoli colouring, Bollywood dance sessions, a photo booth and a Tree of Lights. Visitors can also take part in a Diya Treasure Hunt for a chance to win a gold bar.
UAE nationals and residents do not need a flight ticket to attend, but must obtain a valid airport visitor AirPass and pre-book an entry slot. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Visitors can get up to four hours of free parking with a cumulative spend of Dh200 at participating outlets.
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa illuminated the city skyline on Saturday night with a special Diwali display, greeting residents in both English and Hindi.
The 828-metre landmark showed a message wishing viewers brightness, joy and prosperity, ending with ‘Happy Diwali’.
The official Burj Khalifa Instagram account shared footage of the display with the caption: “Wishing everyone joy and prosperity this Festival of Lights.”
The display added to the festive atmosphere across Dubai, home to a large Indian expatriate community.
While families may celebrate with lights, candles and traditional decorations, residents are being reminded that setting off fireworks without the necessary licence or permit is strictly prohibited.
Community management companies across Dubai have issued safety advisories, urging residents to follow local regulations and take precautions against fire hazards.
Dubai Holding Community Management (DHCM) has reminded residents that fireworks and pyrotechnics are not allowed without the required licence or permit.
Its advisory covers communities including Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, Bluewaters, City Walk, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Mudon, Villanova, The Villa and Discovery Gardens.
DHCM has also urged residents to follow these precautions:
Keep children safe: Explain firework-related risks to children and ensure they do not handle fireworks.
Use candles and diyas carefully: Keep them at least 50cm away from flammable materials and never leave them unattended.
Check decorative lights: Avoid overloading electrical sockets and extension leads.
Switch off lights: Turn off decorative lights and outdoor displays before going to bed or leaving home.
Keep exits clear: Do not block corridors, entrances, staircases or emergency exits.
Be considerate of neighbours: Keep music and noise at reasonable levels, particularly late at night.
Dispose of waste safely: Discard used candles, decorations and other festive waste responsibly.
Keep a fire extinguisher nearby: Make sure one is easily accessible during celebrations.
Emaar Community Management has separately reminded residents in its managed communities that setting off fireworks during Diwali is prohibited under local authority regulations.
In a notice dated November 6, Emaar urged residents to follow the rules to help keep celebrations safe.
It also advised residents to keep candles and diyas away from flammable materials, never leave them unattended and avoid lighting them in common areas, where they are strictly prohibited.
Whether you are heading to Global Village for the drone show, enjoying live music at Souk Al Seef or celebrating at home, Dubai has several ways to mark the Festival of Lights.
If you are celebrating at home, remember that unauthorised fireworks are prohibited. Take care when using candles, diyas and decorative lights, and follow your community’s safety rules to help keep the festivities safe for everyone.