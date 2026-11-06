Sunday evenings don’t have to mean mentally preparing for Monday. Boardwalk’s weekly Sip & Paint gives you two hours by Dubai Creek with a canvas, painting materials and a beverage included, so all you really need to bring is a willingness to make something vaguely presentable. Experienced painters are welcome, but this works just as well if your artistic career peaked in primary school. Come for the waterfront setting, stay for the satisfaction of leaving with something you actually made yourself.