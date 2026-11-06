Plus, how to catch Hong Kong cinema classics under Dubai's open sky this weekend
Looking for the best things to do in Dubai and the UAE this weekend? There’s plenty happening from November 6 to 8, with Diwali celebrations, free fitness classes, outdoor cinema, racing and more. Spend the evening around supercars at Yas Motor Majlis, catch Hong Kong films at Cinema Akil, or make Diwali a theme park day at Dubai Parks and Resorts. You can also try Pickl’s new Ripe Market brunch, join Dubai Fitness Challenge sessions, head to Meydan for the new racing season, or take your dog on a clean-up hike in Ras Al Khaimah.
Weekend sorted.
Cinema Akil’s Hong Kong Film Gala Presentation is back for its sixth Dubai edition, with six films screening across Alserkal Avenue and 25hours Hotel from November 6 to 8. The line-up ranges from dark comedy and animation to romance and full-throttle action, including Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In, Dog Day Evening and The Dating Menu. The standout, though, is an outdoor screening of Jackie Chan’s Police Story at The Yard — a chance to watch one of Hong Kong cinema’s great action films without a ceiling getting in the way.
Price: Dh67.20 per person
When: November 6-8; screening times vary
Where: Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, and Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel, Dubai
White Orchid is stretching brunch into the evening with Unbound, a six-course sharing menu built around Asian flavours and live entertainment. Expect Thai-inspired starters, sushi, dim sum, robatayaki skewers, mains and dessert, which should comfortably solve the problem of anyone claiming they are “not that hungry”. The format is made for sharing, the drinks packages run for three hours, and the whole thing carries on until 11pm — so this is less of a quick dinner and more of a Saturday night plan.
Price: AED 299 soft drinks; AED 399 with three hours of house beverages; AED 499 with three hours of bubbly
When: Every Saturday in November, 6pm-11pm
Where: White Orchid, JA Palm Tree Court, Dubai
It’s Diwali weekend, and the UAE is hardly short on ways to celebrate — from big family feasts to full-on fêtes. If you’d rather add rollercoasters to the mix, Dubai Parks and Resorts is combining its theme parks with three days of Diwali entertainment at The World of Riverland. The destination includes MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park, so there’s plenty to do before the evening celebrations begin. Expect the Diwali Dhamaka live show at Royal Plaza, festive décor and Indian favourites from Yalla Bombay and Chaat & Chai. Price: Dh99 for one park; Dh149 for two parks
When: November 6-8
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai
Sunday evenings don’t have to mean mentally preparing for Monday. Boardwalk’s weekly Sip & Paint gives you two hours by Dubai Creek with a canvas, painting materials and a beverage included, so all you really need to bring is a willingness to make something vaguely presentable. Experienced painters are welcome, but this works just as well if your artistic career peaked in primary school. Come for the waterfront setting, stay for the satisfaction of leaving with something you actually made yourself.
Price: Dh95 per person, including one beverage, canvas and painting materials
When: Every Sunday, 5pm-7pm
Where: Boardwalk, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai
Reform Social & Grill is turning Sunday mornings into something slightly more productive with a new Reform Run Club, just in time for the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge. Meet at 7.30am for coffee and smoothie shots, then choose between an easy 1km route or a 3km loop around The Lakes before heading back for breakfast. The running part is designed for all levels, including families, and kids can join — and eat afterwards — for free with an adult. Which makes the Dh99 breakfast feel a little easier to justify.
Price: Dh99 per adult; kids join and eat free with an accompanying adult
When: Every Sunday in November, from 7.30am
Where: Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai
Yas Motor Majlis is taking over Yas Central with more than 100 supercars and hypercars from the Supercars Majlis community, so expect plenty of very shiny machinery and several questionable attempts at pretending you’re “just browsing”. Beyond the display, there’s Yas Kartzone, SimYAS, Yas Verse, food trucks, drag racing and drift challenges on track. The Parade & Lightshow kicks off at 9pm from the Yas Central Terrace, and entry to the whole evening is free.
Price: Free entry; food, drinks and paid activities extra
When: November 6, 6pm-12.30am; Parade & Lightshow from 9pm
Where: Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi
This Saturday’s walk comes with a useful extra job: leaving the trail cleaner than you found it. Leash Explorer, in collaboration with ECC Adventures UAE, is hosting a free clean-up hike through Wadi Al Lyat in Ras Al Khaimah, with participants collecting any rubbish they spot along the way. Dogs are welcome, and the 6km Retrace route is rated beginner-friendly, with just 84 metres of ascent. It’s an easy way to spend the morning outdoors and leave the wadi in better shape than you found it.
Price: Free; booking required
When: November 7, 7am-11am; assembly at 6.15am
Where: Wadi Al Lyat, Ras Al Khaimah
Distance: 6km; beginner level
Pickl has landed at Ripe Market - the weekly family-friendly stopover for fun in the sun. The new Pickl Sun Club is serving an all-day brunch menu every weekend, including fried-chicken-and-hot-honey Morning Smash buns, breakfast baps, halloumi, wraps and gloriously messy tots, alongside the usual burgers and Southpour coffee. There’s shaded seating for more than 50 people too, so you can legitimately call this a market break rather than simply sitting down with fries. Visiting on November 7 or 8? There are 100 goodie-filled tote bags up for grabs.
Price: À la carte; brunch dishes from Dh12
When: 9am-9pm; tote giveaway November 7-8
Where: Pickl Sun Club, Ripe Market Police Academy, Dubai
Dubai Fitness Challenge is filling November with runs, workouts and classes across the city, and this weekend has two free options if your usual gym routine could use a shake-up. On Saturday, Veo Manzil is hosting an evening AquaFit session, with a low-impact, full-body workout in the pool. Then on Sunday morning, Address Sky View is starting the day with Hatha yoga and sound healing. Both count nicely towards your 30x30 — and neither requires paying for the privilege.
Price: Free
When: AquaFit: November 7, 5pm-7pm; Hatha yoga and sound healing: November 8, 7am-8am
Where: Veo Manzil, Downtown Dubai; Address Sky View, Dubai