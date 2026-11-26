Celebrate with hotel offers featuring room discounts, beach access, and family activities
Why travel out of town over the Eid Al Etihad break when you can get the best stays here? Pack up and ship out to one of these hotels for a home away from dusting (and cooking and cleaning). There are many deals and discounts, lots of help to give you down time, and no pick-up-after, so you can truly recharge — and rediscover your city. December is after all the most festive month.
Sunscreen on, switch off serious mode and enjoy your day by the pool (or the hotel’s private beach). Look at Ain Dubai in the distance or at the waves lapping at the shore and think about the important questions in life… like what to eat next. The latest deals offer something for every age, from Kids Club and a splash pad area to world cuisines and free tickets to La Perle. Enjoy.
Price: From Dh787, including breakfast buffet. Stay two nights or more and get two free La Perle tickets
When: Until Dec 6
Where: JBR, Dubai
Fancy a night in a caravan where you can see the sun rise or set from your wooden porch, do a yoga session as sunlight dapples across the Hajar Mountains, and watch the stars sparkle accross the sky? Us too. But there's so much more to this retreat, where you can also take a hike or bike ride, swim in the infinity pool and try out the spa. Keep an eye out for communal movie nights!
Price: From Dh3,080 per night for Ridge Caravans and Dh3,380 for Peak Caravans
When: Dec 2-6
Where: Near Hatta Dam
Calling on families on the hunt for holiday cheer. If you are a UAE Resident, this deal will get you 25 per cent off on dining and spa treatments, complimentary daily breakfast, and unlimited access to a waterpark, swimming pools, lazy river, and private beach. The littles will have much fun thanks to the Kids’ Club. And if you pick a Mirage room or suite, you’ll get early check-in or late check-out and access to the Mirage Family Lounge. Use promo code UAERES to get the offer.
Price: 25 per cent off on dining, beverages and spa treatments
When: Bookings must be made before Dec 23. Stays can begin at any time from now until Dec 23.
Where: Dubai Islands
Need some time off from your daily schedule but can’t get away from the city? No problem, just check yourself into this hotel, use promo code UAEGMBB at the time of booking, and you’ll have beautiful views of the Burj, canal or Downtown Dubai. The offer also includes early check-in from noon and late check-out until 2pm, subject to availability. Use the code, it won’t just get you a discount but also protection from traffic when on your way to the fun.
Price: Various
When: Before Nov 25. For stays, until Dec 5
Where: Business Bay
Stay in the heart of Dubai - you are short walks away from Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain here. Being a resident also comes with perks, including 20 per cent off on room rates, breakfast at Ewaan and dining and spa discounts. Staying in a suite? You get two free tickets to At the Top, Burj Khalifa as well.
Price: 20 per cent off room rates
When: For bookings until Dec 23
Where: Downtown Dubai
Need some down time without offering up explanations? You only have to stay for one night to be able to get in on this offer, so keep an eye out for the many happenings around the city and plan accordingly. As for the deal, it’s slashes 30 per cent off bookings immediately.
Price: 30 per cent off room bookings across Rove Hotels in UAE.
When: Book before Dec 3 for stays until Sep 30, 2027
Where: Rove hotels across UAE
Do you like long walks by the water and seeing the sunset reflect in the nearby Creek? If so, this one’s for you. Not only do you get the calming visuals, you also get a 15 per cent discount on half-board rates without any pressure to stay when you are done. As for Food, you could try authentic Italian cuisine at Vivaldi, British favourites at The Chelsea Arms, or relaxed poolside dining at By the Bay. Use ES2 for the exclusive residents’ offer.
Price: 15% off regular half-board rates
When: Nov 27-Dec 6
Where: Baniyas Rd
Maximise your down time with this one – you get complimentary check-in and late check-out, an extra bed for the kids, two hours of unlimited bevvies at H bar, and if you are lucky and there’s availability, a free room upgrade. How’s that for a festive stay?
Price: Starting from Dh1,100 per night
When: Dec 1-31
Where: Sheikh Zayed Rd
What do you think about camping with the dinos? Make a weekend of this glamping exercise, where the Eid Al Etihad will not only furnish you with 20 per cent off booking, breakfast and entry to MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai, LEGOLAND Water Park and Real Madrid World, as well as The World of RIVERLAND. For the young archeologists, there are hidden fossils to explore, a dinosaur footprint pool and themed cafe. Pick betwee Signature Jurassic Tents, offering garden views and private BBQ setups, or Premium Tents with private pools.
Price: From Dh760
When: Ongoing
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts