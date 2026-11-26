Why travel out of town over the Eid Al Etihad break when you can get the best stays here? Pack up and ship out to one of these hotels for a home away from dusting (and cooking and cleaning). There are many deals and discounts, lots of help to give you down time, and no pick-up-after, so you can truly recharge — and rediscover your city. December is after all the most festive month.

Sunscreen on, switch off serious mode and enjoy your day by the pool (or the hotel’s private beach). Look at Ain Dubai in the distance or at the waves lapping at the shore and think about the important questions in life… like what to eat next. The latest deals offer something for every age, from Kids Club and a splash pad area to world cuisines and free tickets to La Perle. Enjoy.

Fancy a night in a caravan where you can see the sun rise or set from your wooden porch, do a yoga session as sunlight dapples across the Hajar Mountains, and watch the stars sparkle accross the sky? Us too. But there's so much more to this retreat, where you can also take a hike or bike ride, swim in the infinity pool and try out the spa. Keep an eye out for communal movie nights!

Calling on families on the hunt for holiday cheer. If you are a UAE Resident, this deal will get you 25 per cent off on dining and spa treatments, complimentary daily breakfast, and unlimited access to a waterpark, swimming pools, lazy river, and private beach. The littles will have much fun thanks to the Kids’ Club. And if you pick a Mirage room or suite, you’ll get early check-in or late check-out and access to the Mirage Family Lounge. Use promo code UAERES to get the offer.

Need some time off from your daily schedule but can’t get away from the city? No problem, just check yourself into this hotel, use promo code UAEGMBB at the time of booking, and you’ll have beautiful views of the Burj, canal or Downtown Dubai. The offer also includes early check-in from noon and late check-out until 2pm, subject to availability. Use the code, it won’t just get you a discount but also protection from traffic when on your way to the fun.

Stay in the heart of Dubai - you are short walks away from Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain here. Being a resident also comes with perks, including 20 per cent off on room rates, breakfast at Ewaan and dining and spa discounts. Staying in a suite? You get two free tickets to At the Top, Burj Khalifa as well.

Need some down time without offering up explanations? You only have to stay for one night to be able to get in on this offer, so keep an eye out for the many happenings around the city and plan accordingly. As for the deal, it’s slashes 30 per cent off bookings immediately.

Do you like long walks by the water and seeing the sunset reflect in the nearby Creek? If so, this one’s for you. Not only do you get the calming visuals, you also get a 15 per cent discount on half-board rates without any pressure to stay when you are done. As for Food, you could try authentic Italian cuisine at Vivaldi, British favourites at The Chelsea Arms, or relaxed poolside dining at By the Bay. Use ES2 for the exclusive residents’ offer.

Maximise your down time with this one – you get complimentary check-in and late check-out, an extra bed for the kids, two hours of unlimited bevvies at H bar, and if you are lucky and there’s availability, a free room upgrade. How’s that for a festive stay?

What do you think about camping with the dinos? Make a weekend of this glamping exercise, where the Eid Al Etihad will not only furnish you with 20 per cent off booking, breakfast and entry to MOTIONGATE Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai, LEGOLAND Water Park and Real Madrid World, as well as The World of RIVERLAND. For the young archeologists, there are hidden fossils to explore, a dinosaur footprint pool and themed cafe. Pick betwee Signature Jurassic Tents, offering garden views and private BBQ setups, or Premium Tents with private pools.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.