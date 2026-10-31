Play with puppers, make memories, and take home souvenirs from the show
If you are a fan of doggo smiles and tail twitches, you are going to have a fun time this weekend. Puppy-powered event Woofstock is back just in time for the cooler weather.
Get your kicks on and your portable water bowls packed. It’s time to let the dogs out.
In its fourth year, the Dubai event will bring together pooches, fur parents, rescue organisations and pet businesses together for a day of activities, workshops, and – of course – treats.
Woofstock UAE was launched by Yvonne, founder of Doggie Adventures UAE. She honours her late best friend Boefje this year with a bark-worthy fest.
There’s an off-leash play and splash zone, meet and greets with rescued pups, and educational workshops (for the floofs too.)
There are also sessions where you’ll make little paw prints in clay, jewellery to take home, and learn some first aid. There are some free training sessions too where you can learn how to get the littles to calm or play nice with the others.
Just keep an eye on your legs – there are bound to be zoomies.
The event is getting an Abu Dhabi edition as well - it will take place on Jan 30 and 31 on Yas Island.
Tickets to Woofstock, held on Nov 1 at Dubai Media City Amphitheater from 3pm to 11pm, are Dh25.