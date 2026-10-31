What does it look like when sand seeps into the pores of your home, redecorating with what feels like maddening purpose – one you can’t follow? The homes in this Sharjah village were made right after the formation of the UAE, for its once nomadic people. But in a move reminiscent of bad luck or black magic, the desert started to come in through the doors and windows. No matter how they swept it, the sand seemed to linger, multiplying when people weren’t looking. Local folklore puts the onus of de-homing on djinns. But over the years, it’s become the perfect spot for scary storytelling and photography.