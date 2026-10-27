Al Hamra CEO unveils vision to transform Ras Al Khaimah into a global lifestyle and investment hub

Everything here was built to work together rather than as separate projects, and after 25 years you can see the difference. When you live in Al Hamra there is something for everybody: a school for your children, around 27 restaurants across our hotels and retail, a beach that is open to all, and one of the very few golf courses in the UAE that sits on the beach. That is what turns a development into a destination, and it is why more than 5,000 residents from over 100 nationalities now call Al Hamra Village home.