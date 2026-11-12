RZ Oasis sets out to help businesses build and grow across borders

Founded by international entrepreneur Rasoul Rezvani, the venture reflects his experience working across computer services, gaming, technology and financial infrastructure. Its focus, however, extends beyond the growth of a single company. The ambition is to establish an environment in which independent businesses can develop alongside one another.

Starting with business activity

RZ Oasis approaches the idea of a connected virtual world through the economic activity that could support it.

The project’s starting point is the infrastructure needed to connect businesses, services and tangible assets. A broader virtual environment forms part of the long-term vision, with development intended to begin with the foundations that would give it practical purpose.

Within the proposed model, an entrepreneur could introduce a business, a developer could create an application, and a service provider could contribute specialist capabilities. The core platform would support those contributions through compatible infrastructure.

This approach places independent participation at the centre of the project. RZ Oasis would develop the foundations, while participating businesses would help expand the range of services and opportunities available within the environment.

An international perspective

The venture’s cross-border ambitions draw on Rezvani’s experience building an international business presence spanning Switzerland, the US and other markets.

Rezvani spends much of his time in Dubai, where he says the city’s international business community and pace of technological development have influenced his thinking about the project.

“Being here and seeing Dubai progress with this speed in technology has encouraged me to think bigger. RZ Oasis brings together ideas I have been developing through years of working internationally. I want it to become a place where people can bring their own skills and build something, wherever they happen to live.”

His experience in gaming also informs the concept. Shared digital environments already allow people from different countries to interact, compete and contribute. RZ Oasis aims to apply that capacity for connection to business activity, bringing participants together through the services they offer and the work they undertake.

A phased development plan

RZ Oasis remains in early development. It has not yet launched as a fully operational virtual world or opened its broader business onboarding process.

Development is expected to progress over approximately three years, beginning with core infrastructure, team development and the gradual introduction of participating businesses and services.

The long-term objective is to connect those elements within a wider digital environment whose value comes from what participants can do there: establish businesses, develop services and find opportunities to work together.

For RZ Oasis, turning that vision into a functioning platform will mean translating shared infrastructure into practical uses for the businesses and people it aims to serve.