Designers see the difference

Amreen Iqbal, founder of Piece of You Jewellery, says physical gold still wins at Dhanteras. “The ritual, the blessing and the act of receiving a tangible piece cannot be replicated on a screen,” she says. Some customers use both, she adds, but the products solve different problems.

“Our customers are not buying a price exposure,” Iqbal notes. “They are buying a milestone, a gift or a piece of family history.” Personalised work sits outside any fund’s reach. “A name in gold or a child’s initials in diamonds is not something an app can deliver.”