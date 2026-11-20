In UAE, 24K falls from Dh444.25 to Dh425.25 as gold heads for its worst week since March
Dubai: Spot gold fell for a fifth straight day on Friday and is heading for its biggest weekly decline since March. Hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve and a rout in AI stocks triggered the selling.
Dubai retail rates dropped sharply overnight. 24 karat gold fell Dh19 to Dh425.25 per gram from Dh444.25, a 4.28 per cent decline. 22 karat lost Dh17.50 to Dh393.75, down from Dh411.25, and now trades below Dh400.
18 karat shed Dh14.25, sliding from Dh338.00 to Dh323.75. 14 karat dropped Dh11.25 to Dh252.50 against Dh263.75.
Globally, spot gold slid as much as 3.27 per cent to below $3,563 an ounce at around 10:15am in Dubai. The metal has lost nearly 9 per cent this week and touched its lowest level since September 2025. Silver has dropped about 14 per cent over the same period, to $41.98 an ounce.
The Fed is the first driver. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told reporters on Thursday he would weigh all options to counter stubborn US inflation. He joins several officials who have hinted at interest-rate hikes.
Treasury yields remain elevated. The 10-year yield is poised to match a 2007 run of 29 closes above 5 per cent. Investors also expect the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to hold rates for years once hiking ends in 2027.
Gold pays no interest, so higher rates and yields weigh on it. A gauge of the dollar has also gained 0.7 per cent this week. That makes dollar-priced bullion costlier for most buyers.
The AI selloff adds a second layer. Global equities are set for their longest losing streak in more than three years, driven by worries over AI valuations. Investors are selling gold to cover losses elsewhere.
Bullion has now lost about a third of its value since the US-Iran war began in late February, as higher energy costs fed inflation.
Justin Lin, a strategist at Global X ETFs, describes gold as firmly in an air pocket. He sees little technical support until the $3,300 to $3,400 range.