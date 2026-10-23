In the UAE, prices of gold have seen over a Dh20 drop in just 5 days. At the start of the week 24-karat gold was priced at Dh504.25, this is currently priced at Dh482.75. 22-karat is trading below the Dh450 levels, while 18-karat is priced at Dh367.50 and 14-karat at Dh286.50.