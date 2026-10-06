Dubai gold prices continue to soften, time to buy?

Dubai: Gold prices are on a downward trajectory as traders gauged the effect of a rising dollar and higher Treasury yields on the Fed's rate outlook. Spot gold hovered around $4,140 an ounce. The dollar came close to its strongest level of the year on Monday. The euro slid after a bond selloff in France, which put traders on watch for spillovers across the region. A firmer greenback usually weighs on commodities priced in dollars.