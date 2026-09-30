Bullion prices have been hovering around $4,180 an ounce, having climbed 1.6 per cent in the previous session. Crude held onto its losses as signs emerged that Middle East supply has recovered to close to pre-war levels. This was aided by Saudi Arabia ramping up shipments through a key pipeline. The gains have offset the deadlock over the Strait of Hormuz that had driven fuel prices up earlier in the week. Still, Brent has surged roughly 70 per cent this year as the conflict heads into its eighth month.