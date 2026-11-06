Dhanteras in Dubai: Gold, silver and why shoppers still swear by tradition

From traditional jewellery to silver bars, residents share what the festival means to them
For many shoppers at Dubai's Gold Souk, buying gold on Dhanteras is an annual auspcious family tradition, with the day bringing people together to shop for gold and silver ahead of Diwali.
On Friday, the souk saw families and tourists browsing its jewellery stores, with shopkeepers calling out to passers-by and shoppers comparing prices across the arcade while marigold garlands, diyas and Lakshmi idols added to the Dhanteras celebrations.
Some shoppers were looking at smaller purchases, including gold coins, bangles and silver items for the evening puja. But what people bought, and why, varied.
Rupesh Duggal, for instance, opted for a 10-gram silver bar rather than gold jewellery.
For him, buying precious metals during Diwali is a family tradition. "Everybody celebrates Diwali together and buys sweets, gold, silver and performs puja to Goddess Lakshmi," he said.
But Duggal is also mindful of how much he spends. He believes setting a budget is important, especially when there are gifts, sweets and other festive expenses to account for.
His shopping preference? Wholesale stores.
"I go to wholesale shops because the prices are reduced. In retail jewellery stores, they charge extra making charges," he said.
Richard Quinn, on the other hand, prefers his gold in the form of chains, bracelets and rings. He is not particularly interested in modern or trendy designs, favouring pieces that reflect how previous generations in his family wore jewellery.
"It's how my parents and grandparents used gold. We don't misuse it by buying fancy things. We use it in a traditional way," he said.
For Quinn, gold is also something to be passed down. The jewellery he buys is intended for his children and future generations to wear, although he recognises that it could also come in handy if they ever face financial difficulties.
When it comes to shopping, he is happy to walk around several stores before making a decision. But the price of gold is one thing he knows he cannot bargain over.
"The gold rate is the same all over the world. We cannot compromise on the gold rate, but on the making charges," he said.
Namira Saiyedy is equally clear about what she prefers. Digital gold is not quite her thing.
"I prefer physical jewellery because I don't like digital. What are we going to do with digital jewellery?" she said.
For Saiyedy, Dhanteras is an especially significant occasion in Gujarati households.
"Today is a big day for us Gujaratis. It's a big day to buy gold, silver and all those things," she said. Like Duggal, she also considers market rates when deciding how much to spend.
Across the souk, the conversations seemed to reflect a familiar balance between tradition and practicality. Some shoppers were looking for smaller purchases, others were comparing designs, and many were negotiating making charges before settling on a store.
Whether it was a silver bar, traditional jewellery or something small for the evening puja, the reasons for shopping were varied. But for the people Gulf News spoke to, Dhanteras remains an occasion they are happy to return to every year.