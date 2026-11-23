Blue Line set to open in 2029, connecting key areas with 14 stations
Dubai: Will Gold and Silver Class passengers have a different experience on the Dubai Metro Blue Line? Newly unveiled train interiors offer a glimpse of what commuters can expect when the line opens in 2029.
The designs were revealed as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, reviewed progress on the Blue Line project, which is now nearing 30 per cent completion.
While both cabins will feature modern interiors, their layouts and passenger amenities will differ.
Gold Class will offer additional comfort and privacy, with contemporary seating arrangements and a distinctive ceiling design inspired by a starry sky.
Passengers will also have access to wireless charging facilities for smart devices, allowing them to charge their phones during their journey.
Another feature is intelligent lighting, designed to adjust automatically to surrounding conditions and create a more comfortable environment inside the carriage.
Silver Class will prioritise passenger capacity, practical seating layouts and ease of movement, particularly during busy commuting hours.
The dedicated carriage for women and children, which is already a feature of Dubai Metro services, will also be incorporated into the new trains, with an emphasis on comfort and accessibility.
Digital displays will provide passengers with dynamic route and station information, making it easier to follow their journeys.
The new trains will also feature smart cameras capable of monitoring passenger numbers and carriage occupancy in real time. This will help the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) track crowding levels and improve operational efficiency.
Construction of the Blue Line has reached 29 per cent, with progress recorded across several components of the project.
According to the latest update:
Underground stations are 32 per cent complete.
Tunnel excavation has reached 55 per cent.
Elevated stations are 16 per cent complete.
Bridge works are 17 per cent complete.
Bridge piers are 62 per cent complete.
More than 14,000 workers have contributed over 33 million working hours to the project.
A major engineering feature is the 1.3km bridge across Dubai Creek, which will become the first Dubai Metro crossing over the waterway.
The project will also feature a station at Dubai Creek Harbour and three interchange stations connecting passengers to the existing Red and Green Lines and linking the Blue Line's two branches.
The Blue Line is scheduled to open on September 9, 2029.
The project forms part of Dubai's wider public transport expansion and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which promotes development around public transport stations.