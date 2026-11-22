The Dh14.5 billion project remains on track for its scheduled opening on September 9, 2029
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, has reviewed progress on the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which is nearly 30 per cent complete.
During a visit to Dubai Festival City, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the progress of construction, with 14,000 workers, engineers and supervisors having clocked 33 million working hours on the project.
The work is gathering pace ahead of the scheduled opening on September 9, 2029.
During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan was briefed on the innovative design and modern interiors planned for the Dubai Metro Blue Line trains, as well as the interior designs of the new stations.
He also reviewed the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) initiatives to use artificial intelligence (AI) in railway inspection and maintenance.
The briefing also covered plans to establish a research and development centre in partnership with CASCO Signal.
The centre will house the Middle East's first train systems development laboratory, aimed at ensuring high standards of operational readiness, safety and reliability.
Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai would continue investing in world-class infrastructure and an advanced mobility network that anticipates future needs and keeps pace with the ambitions of the emirate and its people.