Crown Prince says AI and emerging technologies must create opportunities and improve lives
Dubai: Improving people's quality of life will remain a key priority as Dubai prepares for future changes, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, said as Dubai Future Week 2026 concluded.
More than 25,000 people attended the inaugural event, which wrapped up on Saturday after four days of discussions, workshops and activities at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.
Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the event brought together government leaders, experts, business executives, investors, entrepreneurs, academics and members of the public from the UAE and around the world.
“Dubai’s vision for the future brings together technology, culture, education and the economy under one shared purpose: serving humanity,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
He said discussions about emerging technologies should focus on how they can improve people's lives, create opportunities and help societies prepare for change.
Sheikh Hamdan added that Dubai would continue to build international partnerships to respond to global developments driven by artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
He stressed that planning for the future should be an ongoing process, giving people from all sections of society the opportunity to contribute to decisions that will shape their lives.
Sheikh Hamdan also announced that the next edition of Dubai Future Week will take place from November 17 to 21, 2027. He called for greater public participation in shaping the future, stressing that people's needs and aspirations must remain at the centre of future planning.
Dubai Future Week 2026 explored how emerging technologies and global developments could shape people's lives in the decades ahead.
The programme featured eight main themes, with more than 100 speakers from the UAE and abroad taking part in over 70 discussion sessions.
Government and private sector organisations signed 12 partnership agreements to strengthen cooperation in innovation, research and knowledge sharing.
The event also hosted 30 workshops in collaboration with government entities and international organisations, along with four intensive learning programmes.