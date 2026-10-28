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Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it Award for Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed for aviation achievements

Award recognises his leadership in transforming Dubai into a global aviation powerhouse

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan announces Dubai-it Award for Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed for aviation achievements
X / Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has announced that Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, will be honoured with the Dubai-it Award in recognition of his decades-long leadership in transforming Dubai into a global aviation powerhouse.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “The Dubai-it Award will be given to Ahmed bin Saeed in recognition of his leadership in driving the exceptional development of one of the world’s largest and most integrated aviation ecosystems, which has achieved sustained growth across all its sectors.”

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Sheikh Ahmed's leadership has been instrumental in establishing an integrated aviation sector that connects Dubai to global markets, supports international trade and tourism, and generates substantial economic value.

Under his leadership, Emirates has expanded its fleet nearly 139-fold and its destination network 76-fold, alongside flydubai's rapid growth and global expansion.

He also oversaw the development of Dubai International Airport, which now connects the emirate to 291 destinations through 108 airlines and welcomed a record 95.2 million passengers in a single year, setting a global record for international passenger traffic.

The aviation sector under his leadership has generated an estimated economic impact exceeding Dh400 billion, linking airlines, airports, logistics, services and aviation infrastructure into one of the world's most integrated aviation ecosystems.

The Dubai-it Award recognises Sheikh Ahmed's embodiment of the Dubai-it spirit through bold ambition, world-class execution and exceptional growth at scale, which have helped transform Dubai into a global aviation powerhouse.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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