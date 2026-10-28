Award recognises his leadership in transforming Dubai into a global aviation powerhouse
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, has announced that Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, will be honoured with the Dubai-it Award in recognition of his decades-long leadership in transforming Dubai into a global aviation powerhouse.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “The Dubai-it Award will be given to Ahmed bin Saeed in recognition of his leadership in driving the exceptional development of one of the world’s largest and most integrated aviation ecosystems, which has achieved sustained growth across all its sectors.”
Sheikh Ahmed's leadership has been instrumental in establishing an integrated aviation sector that connects Dubai to global markets, supports international trade and tourism, and generates substantial economic value.
Under his leadership, Emirates has expanded its fleet nearly 139-fold and its destination network 76-fold, alongside flydubai's rapid growth and global expansion.
He also oversaw the development of Dubai International Airport, which now connects the emirate to 291 destinations through 108 airlines and welcomed a record 95.2 million passengers in a single year, setting a global record for international passenger traffic.
The aviation sector under his leadership has generated an estimated economic impact exceeding Dh400 billion, linking airlines, airports, logistics, services and aviation infrastructure into one of the world's most integrated aviation ecosystems.
The Dubai-it Award recognises Sheikh Ahmed's embodiment of the Dubai-it spirit through bold ambition, world-class execution and exceptional growth at scale, which have helped transform Dubai into a global aviation powerhouse.