GDRFA Dubai's award highlights leadership-driven transformation in government services

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), said the achievement reflected the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to turn ambitious ideas into practical initiatives that improve people’s lives.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has established a distinctive philosophy of government work, founded on the belief that ambition knows no limits and that the true value of ideas lies in their ability to become tangible achievements that make a difference in people’s lives,” Al Marri said.

“True excellence is measured not only by what we achieve today, but also by our ability to develop innovative solutions that anticipate future needs and enhance people’s quality of life,” he said.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.