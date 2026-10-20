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GDRFA Dubai's award highlights leadership-driven transformation in government services

The Red Carpet project reflects Dubai’s drive to transform travel experiences

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai)
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai)

Dubai: Dubai’s Red Carpet project has won recognition in the Government Projects category at the Dubai-it Awards, highlighting the emirate’s push to transform the travel experience through advanced technology, artificial intelligence and streamlined procedures.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), said the achievement reflected the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to turn ambitious ideas into practical initiatives that improve people’s lives.

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The project’s win was announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Al Marri said the recognition reinforced Dubai’s approach to government work, which focuses not only on adapting to change but also on driving transformation, improving operational efficiency and strengthening the emirate’s global standing.

“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has established a distinctive philosophy of government work, founded on the belief that ambition knows no limits and that the true value of ideas lies in their ability to become tangible achievements that make a difference in people’s lives,” Al Marri said.

He added that the Dubai-it initiative reflected this approach by encouraging government entities to implement ideas quickly, improve efficiency and turn challenges into opportunities. The directives of Sheikh Hamdan also underscored the leadership’s commitment to encouraging government teams to develop transformative projects that challenge conventional practices.

AI-driven travel experience

Al Marri said the Red Carpet project demonstrated GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to reshaping the travel experience through Dubai Airports by using advanced technologies and artificial intelligence while developing more efficient and flexible operating models.

The initiative aims to reduce processing times, simplify procedures and provide travellers with a smoother service experience, placing their needs at the centre of service development.

He said the award would encourage GDRFA Dubai to continue translating the leadership’s vision into innovative government projects that anticipate future needs and improve quality of life.

“True excellence is measured not only by what we achieve today, but also by our ability to develop innovative solutions that anticipate future needs and enhance people’s quality of life,” he said.

Collaboration drives innovation

Al Marri attributed the achievement to Dubai’s government environment, which promotes innovation through cooperation between government entities and strategic partners, investment in national talent and the empowerment of teams to turn ideas into projects with lasting impact.

He said GDRFA Dubai’s ambitions extended beyond improving existing services to actively shaping their future through proactive solutions and innovative operating models.

These efforts, he added, support Dubai’s competitiveness and strengthen its position as a leading global destination for travel and government services.

Building on the achievement

Al Marri stressed that winning the award marked the beginning of further responsibility rather than the end of the project’s development journey.

He praised the dedication of GDRFA Dubai’s teams and strategic partners, whose contributions helped deliver the achievement, and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to working collaboratively on future initiatives.

“Winning this award is not the end of a development journey, but the beginning of a greater responsibility to continue raising our ambitions and building on our achievements,” he said.

He added that Dubai would continue turning its leadership’s vision into practical results, pursuing innovation and actively shaping the future of government services.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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