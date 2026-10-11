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RTA wins Dubai-it Award, Sheikh Hamdan hails speed, efficiency and 99.7% Metro punctuality

RTA delivers roads, bridges, tunnels at twice global benchmarks for speed, efficiency

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Hamdan praised RTA's achievements in developing Dubai's transport infrastructure.
Sheikh Hamdan praised RTA's achievements in developing Dubai's transport infrastructure.
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Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced that Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Dubai-it Award in the government institutions category, recognising its ability to deliver major infrastructure projects at twice the speed and efficiency of global benchmarks without compromising quality.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan praised RTA's achievements in developing Dubai's transport infrastructure, expanding its Metro network and advancing autonomous mobility and cycling facilities.

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He said the award celebrates Dubai's distinctive approach to work, championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“We announced the Dubai-it Award to celebrate Dubai's philosophy of work, brought to life by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Dubai-it means achieving something extraordinary with excellence in record time,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

He announced that the RTA had received the award for Institutions in the Field of Government, highlighting its record of delivering major roads, bridges and tunnels at twice the speed and efficiency of global benchmarks while maintaining quality standards.

Sheikh Hamdan also pointed to the performance of Dubai Metro, which has achieved a punctuality rate of 99.7 per cent while continuing to expand its network with additional stations.

The authority's progress in autonomous mobility and the development of high-quality cycling routes were also among the achievements recognised.

The Crown Prince praised the RTA's ability to anticipate the city's future requirements and deliver transport infrastructure that supports Dubai's continued expansion.

“Anticipating the city's needs. Enabling Dubai's next phase of growth. This is how RTA does Dubai-it. Congratulations to the team,” he wrote.

The Dubai-it Award recognises the philosophy of government work established by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which emphasises delivering exceptional results with excellence and speed.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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